ABINGDON, Va. - Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig announced today that the town has laid off 13 full-time staff members and 64 part-time employees

In a letter, Craig blamed low town revenues due to affects in the economy from concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Craig said town leaders are making a "most difficult and controversial" adjustment to town finances.

Additionally, the mayor's letter says the town is placing a hold on "all non-essential spending" and they do not expect a deficit in the current fiscal year. Work on the town's fiscal 2020-21 budget is currently underway.

