ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council gave preliminary approval to borrow $2 million for its sports complex during Monday’s meeting.
Yet two members of the council — Al Bradley and Cindy Patterson — voiced opposition to borrowing the additional funds for the under-construction project.
“I’m tired of looking at the sports complex like it is,” said Patterson, the town’s vice mayor. “I’d like to at least get some grass seed or something sown on there.”
Still, Patterson expressed concern that the council wanted to borrow $2 million during the current economic crisis that has forced the municipality to lay off town employees amid concerns over COVID-19.
Bradley said he thought borrowing the money was “inappropriate.”
“I think this is irresponsible for the council,” Bradley added.
Both Derek Webb and Donna Quetsch — two more council members — said they wanted to “move forward” with the project.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani said some plans had been in place to “scale back” parts of the project. “We’ve been able to whittle away some luxuries but not necessities.”
Yet now, Morani said, the project is “close to the $12 million figure.”
That means adding $2 million to the $10 million that has already been approved for the project.
Ultimately, Morani said the town staff would have to draft an ordinance and bring it back to the Town Council within a couple of months before it could approve borrowing the additional $2 million.
No one spoke during any of Monday’s public hearings, which included the topic of a Virginia Department of Transportation request for a permanent easement over a portion of the Virginia Creeper Trail’s right-of-way.
This area parallels Drowning Ford Road, approximately 700 feet north of the existing intersection of the trail at U.S. Highway 58.
VDOT seeks this easement for construction and maintenance of two new bridges to be constructed along the proposed new alignment of U.S. 58, which connects Abingdon to Damascus.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to encourage support for a mutual aid and cooperation agreement for law enforcement services between the town of Abingdon and Washington County, Virginia.
