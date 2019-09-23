After battling childhood leukemia for more than two years, 8-year-old Ellee Large of Abingdon is now cancer-free.
Ellee made local headlines this summer when she operated a lemonade stand to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Doctors first diagnosed Large with acute lymphoblastic leukemia — a type of cancer that affects white blood cells — in January 2017, when she was 5 years old, according to her mother, Shauna Hurley Large. Since then, she was treated at St. Jude in Memphis and the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.
“We were surrounded by so much love and support throughout Ellee’s treatment,” Large wrote in a Facebook message to the Bristol Herald Courier. “We are blessed with an amazing family and wonderful friends who have helped us in so many ways.”
Large said she’s thankful to the doctors, nurses and therapists who worked with their family, as well as support from their church and Cornerstone Christian Academy, where Ellee and her brother, Hudson, attend school.
“We literally have had an army of support behind us,” Large said.
“Cancer is something no parent wants their child to have to endure. But, we are thankful that God made Ellee perfectly equipped with every quality she would need to fight this battle,” she added.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, which Large said she hopes will encourage people to become more knowledgeable about the challenges childhood cancer patients face. Moving forward, Large said the family’s support of St. Jude and awareness surrounding childhood cancer will continue “for the rest of our lives.”
