Ellee Large

Ellee Large, 8, of Abingdon, was successfully treated for childhood leukemia and her family reports she is now cancer-free. She operated a lemonade stand earlier this summer to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

 Contributed photo/Shauna Hurley Large

After battling childhood leukemia for more than two years, 8-year-old Ellee Large of Abingdon is now cancer-free.

Ellee made local headlines this summer when she operated a lemonade stand to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Doctors first diagnosed Large with acute lymphoblastic leukemia — a type of cancer that affects white blood cells — in January 2017, when she was 5 years old, according to her mother, Shauna Hurley Large. Since then, she was treated at St. Jude in Memphis and the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

“We were surrounded by so much love and support throughout Ellee’s treatment,” Large wrote in a Facebook message to the Bristol Herald Courier. “We are blessed with an amazing family and wonderful friends who have helped us in so many ways.”

Large said she’s thankful to the doctors, nurses and therapists who worked with their family, as well as support from their church and Cornerstone Christian Academy, where Ellee and her brother, Hudson, attend school.

“We literally have had an army of support behind us,” Large said.

“Cancer is something no parent wants their child to have to endure. But, we are thankful that God made Ellee perfectly equipped with every quality she would need to fight this battle,” she added.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, which Large said she hopes will encourage people to become more knowledgeable about the challenges childhood cancer patients face. Moving forward, Large said the family’s support of St. Jude and awareness surrounding childhood cancer will continue “for the rest of our lives.”

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com| 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments