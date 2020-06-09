1

Coy Morrison (left), of Abingdon, examines a blue oyster mushroom grown by Abingdon Farmers Market vendor Adam Goodson. Goodson’s Bristol business, Pick n Grin Farms, is an all-natural, sustainable farm specializing in mushroom production.

 CAROLYN R. WILSON/SPECIAL TO THE HERALD COURIER

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market will return to the Abingdon Market Pavilion on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be held on a regular weekly basis.

No Tuesday markets are scheduled at the pavilion, at the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street. More than 30 farmers and food vendors are slated to sell their goods and promote fresh local food.

On-site shopping is allowed, as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed. Only 50 customers at a time are allowed into the market.

For more information, call 276-698-1434; email abingdonmarket@gmail.com; visit www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com; or follow the market on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments