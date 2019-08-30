ABINGDON, Va. — Former Abingdon Attorney Deborah Coffey Icenhour has filed a federal lawsuit against the town, claiming defamation for statements made by Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson in 2017, as well as discrimination by the town.
Icenhour’s suit seeks $2 million for general damages plus $2 million in compensatory and punitive damages in addition to back pay, front pay, interest and attorneys’ fees.
The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Abingdon on Aug. 20, names the defendants as the town and Cindy Patterson “in her individual capacity and in her official capacity” as a town council member.”
Icenhour was hired as assistant town attorney in October 2007 and appointed town attorney in January 2009. She also served 10 years as the town’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer, according to the suit, and left her employment with the town by “constructive discharge” on or about July 14, 2018.
Icenhour’s suit claims defamation by Patterson, who stated at a meeting of the Town Council on Sept 5, 2017, “There have been more FOIA requests in recent years because the citizens don’t trust the Town; they don’t trust the FOIA Officer. That’s obvious.”
This suit claims that statement, made after Patterson was elected to council in 2016, “was intentionally made by Ms. Patterson when she had actual or constructive knowledge that the statement was false and/or with reckless disregard for whether the statement was false.”
On Friday, Patterson stated she had not received the lawsuit but said, “I have not done anything wrong.”
According to the suit, “Ms. Icenhour has suffered humiliation, embarrassment, mortification, shame, vilification, ridicule, exposure to public infamy, disgrace, scandal, injury to her professional and personal reputations, financial loss, and has been hampered in the conduct of her business and affairs all due to Ms. Patterson’s defamatory statements,” the suit states.
“Ms. Patterson and other town officials continuously made statements critical of Ms. Icenhour’s work performance, and false statements regarding Ms. Icenhour’s character and her credibility to members of the public on multiple occasions leading up to Ms. Icenhour’s separation from employment,” the suit says.
Icenhour’s lawyers have demanded a trial by jury.
“Council members routinely attempted to either drive political wedges between town staff or would attempt to make alliances, pitting staff members against other staff members and/or Council members,” the suit states. “Ms. Icenhour and others suffered daily in this toxic environment.”
This lawsuit arrived at Abingdon’s federal court almost simultaneously with a similar suit filed last week by former Town Manager Greg Kelly against the town. He also wants a jury trial.
Icenhour’s suit claims she suffers disabilities with anxiety, depression, and metallosis, a toxic blood condition.
Her suit further states that the town failed to provide accommodations for Icenhour in violation of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and that she suffered sex-based discrimination by the town.
Mayor Wayne Craig commented on Icenhour’s lawsuit.
“In my opinion, it’s all about money, and there’s not any basis to it that I know of,” said Craig, 79. “And I think all it is is they want money, and they were able to file something that the insurance company is going to have to settle.”
