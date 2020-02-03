ABINGDON, Va. — Acting Town Attorney Cameron Bell reported on Monday that two lawsuits against Abingdon have been dismissed in federal court.
Former Town Attorney Deborah Icenhour and former Town Manager Greg Kelly have filed separate suits against the town, alleging problems in the workplace and discrimination.
On Monday, Bell reported that all counts in the Icenhour case have been dismissed “with leave to amend if the plaintiff so moves.”
In turn, all complaints in Kelly’s case were dismissed except for a breach-of-contract claim “with leave to amend,” Bell said.
“So we will see what the plaintiffs will do,” Bell said near the end of Monday’s Town Council meeting. “We will see what happens next.”
Also on Monday, the town’s treasurer and director of finance, Chuck Banner, reported that Abingdon’s meals and lodging tax revenue was over 3% ahead of projections during a quarterly financial report.
In other business Monday, Town Councilwoman Donna Quetsch was appointed by unanimous vote to serve on the board of the Community Center of Abingdon.
Also on Monday, Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson reported that Bradford pear trees have been discovered to be an invasive tree and that those trees standing in town are now slated to be taken down.
