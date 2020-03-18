ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council contemplated borrowing another $2 million Wednesday to fund the sports complex at The Meadows.
Design plans are now being formulated for the sports complex, Councilman Derek Webb said at the Abingdon Town Council meeting.
“One of the things that we’re struggling with, and still trying to figure out, is exactly how much bang we can get for our buck,” Webb said. “And, generally, things don’t get less expensive as time goes by.”
In short, Webb said, “My goal was always to have as much green grass and as much playing space as we can.”
Right now, the town’s recreation advisory committee is working to try to “build out everything we can from the very beginning,” Webb said.
But, he added, “It does look like we’re going to have to tap into a few more dollars.”
That extra money, according to Webb, is needed to try to install all of the turf, outdoor furniture and playing fields at one time.
The complex will include baseball and soccer fields, a splash pad, a playground, a walking trail and a connector to the nearby Virginia Creeper Trail. It’s being built near the new Food City store in the Exit 17 area of Abingdon.
So far, $10 million has been borrowed for the project.
Now, Webb wants an additional $2 million, which would require a public hearing.
Mayor Wayne Craig suggested holding a public hearing prior to issuing a bond on the project and trying to lock in the best interest rate.
“We don’t have to issue the bonds or anything,’ Craig said. “We can just prepare to do it. Same way we’re proceeding with the engineering and everything else.”
That public hearing, according to Craig, would be a way to plan for the future.
“It seems to me there’s no definite decision to be made — just to prepare to do what we need to do at that time because the construction needs to begin as quickly as possible because of the expected weather conditions,” he said.
An additional $2 million would bring the total project cost to $12 million.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani promised to present a detailed analysis of the projects at an upcoming council meeting.
“When we go out to bid, we’ve gotta have the capacity to be able to fund the project,” he said.
Some money could come from donations, Morani added.
“That’s fine. We can get those later,” he said.
Still, Morani said, plans call for cuttings costs, perhaps by finding chores that could be handled by town staff.
“So, we’re trying to strategically look at that,” the town manager said.
