ABINGDON, Va. — Thirteen full-time Abingdon employees and 64 part-time workers have been laid off as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abingdon Town Mayor Wayne Craig announced Monday.
That number includes employees at Coomes Recreation Center and the town’s tourism department.
“Those two departments, the workload is down,” Craig said, “and we don’t need as much promotion in tourism as we had in the past.”
The tourism department’s workload has been reduced, according to Craig, since the town’s two major attractions — the Virginia Creeper Trail and the Barter Theatre — are both closed.
In a letter to the town’s citizens, Craig blamed low town revenues due to economic effects of the coronavirus.
“COVID-19 has, and will continue to present local governments with challenges,” Craig wrote in the letter.
“The virus has basically shut down major portions of our economy,” Craig said. “And it’s particularly the lodging and the restaurant operations, as well as most retail operations. And it’s caused us to make major adjustments in town operations.”
Fortunately, Craig said, the town has maintained essential services including fire, police, garbage pickup, sewer collection and treatment and street maintenance.
Town Manager Jimmy Morani blamed the layoffs on “a reduction in revenue, including a significant loss in meals and lodging taxes,” he said.
The layoffs include 57 part-time employees at the Coomes Center and 10 full-time employees.
“The facility is closed, and we don’t know when it’s opening again,” Morani said.
The breakdown also includes seven part-time employees in the town’s tourism department and three full-time employees.
Additionally, the mayor’s letter states that the town is placing a hold on “all non-essential spending,” including travel, training and equipment replacement.
The town’s general fund budget has been reduced for the next fiscal year by $2.8 million, Craig said.
In turn, the layoffs were necessary “to balance the current fiscal year budget,” Craig said.
The mayor did not say when the employees could be recalled but said that could depend on when events can resume.
On another note, Craig’s letter mentions the potential for the town to issue a $2 million bond to fund the town’s sports complex.
Design officials have noted that the complex would need the additional funding to be built correctly at the onset, according to Craig.
Yet some council members have criticized borrowing that money in light of the layoffs.
