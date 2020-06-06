ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s upcoming budget for the next fiscal year contains more than $2 million in cuts, largely due to an expected $1.5 million decrease in meals and lodging tax revenue.
“The meals and lodging tax has plummeted,” said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
Ranking among the biggest cuts is a 79 percent reduction, $1.02 million, in funding for the Coomes Recreation Center.
The center remains shuttered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has resulted in a decrease in tax revenue, which helps support the center, Morani said.
Yet, Morani predicted, the center could reopen in August — if tax collections increase.
“The town’s ability to reopen the Coomes Center will be dependent on what revenues look like for the month of July,” Morani said.
Town Council reviewed the $26.68 million budget on first reading at its May 18 meeting and it’s now slated for second reading on June 15 prior to its adoption by July 1, Morani said.
As the year goes on, Morani expects revenue from meals and lodging taxes to improve, which will necessitate budget amendments.
“We feel we’ll be in a better position come the fall,” Morani said.
“I don’t expect the amount of cuts that we’re putting in this budget is what it’s going to look like at the end of the fiscal year,” Morani said. “We just have to put together a worst-case-scenario budget.”
In addition to the cuts, the town has laid off 77 full- and part-time employees, largely in recreation and tourism.
In turn, the town’s tourism budget has been reduced by 67 percent from the current year — a total of $705,710, according to Morani.
“A lot of what we’re spending for tourism is staff and marketing,” Morani said.
The proposed budget also includes a $1 million reduction to various capital projects, Morani said.
That includes delaying the purchases of some equipment, as well as not yet installing a restroom facility at the newly built parking lot on the Virginia Creeper Trail at Watauga.
