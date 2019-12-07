ABINGDON, Va. — An annual Christmas program in Abingdon will help brighten the holidays for local families in need.
For a quarter of a century, the proceeds from the annual Abingdon Community Christmas program have benefited people in the area who need help with food this time of year.
This year’s program, “Merry Up,” will spotlight a long list of talented area performers — new talents as well as past favorites — all of whom have donated their talents in music, dance and storytelling to the fundraising effort.
The family-friendly event is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Barter Theatre. A special preshow begins at 6:30 p.m.
Performers for this year’s event include Eugene Wolfe, Ed Snodderly, The Brother Boys, Momma Molasses, The Ladybirds, Lightnin’ Charlie, Fire in the Kitchen, The Baily Mountain Cloggers, Dr. William Handy and Friends, Sandra Parker, Emory & Henry Grace Notes, Adam Bolt, Emory & Henry Choristers, Ann and Dave Ledgerwood and The Dependents.
Members of the Abingdon High School Chorus will sing carols in the lobby before the performance.
Kathy Baldwin is director of music for the program. Other volunteers contributing to the presentation are William Denton, Jean Harley, Brenda Kiser, Charity Puckett, Vinnie Ringrose, Debbie Smith and Jim and Jennifer Ferreira.
“The program has grown and become an annual event that brings a special meaning to the holiday season to so many in our community,” said Jennifer Ferreira, who, along with her husband helped start the community fundraising event in 1993.
“For a quarter of a century, we have provided a wonderful evening full of lively entertainment for all ages.”
Last year, more than 750 turkey and ham gift certificates, as well as monetary support, were provided to area groups, including Faith in Action, Washington County Social Services, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Healthy Families-Farm Families and others.
“We also help fund the Annual Community Christmas Dinner, which provides more than 750 meals to those in need on Christmas Day,” she said. The Christmas dinner, held on Dec. 24 at Abingdon United Methodist Church, provides more than 1,000 meals to those in need.
This year, the dinner will be takeout and delivery only between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Call 276-477-0608 to place orders. Volunteers are needed to help with the dinner.
According to Jennifer Ferreira, Community Christmas Inc. is a volunteer-run organization — from printing and mailings to advertising and organizational activities.
“A huge thank-you goes to Barter Theatre and especially to Rick Rose, who has continued to support this fundraiser for 25 years and generously provides us with sound, lighting, stage and support staff,” she said.
“Sponsorships are great ideas for Christmas gifts to honor or remember a family member, friend or office co-worker. Sponsorship levels include $100, $250 and $500.”
Sponsors will receive complimentary tickets to the performance.
Call 276-628-9999 for more information on sponsorships or go to the website at www.abingdoncc.org or visit Abingdon Community Christmas Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.