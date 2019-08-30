JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The AAM Group has hired Abby Hathorn as its new marketing coordinator.
A press release from The AAM Group stated Hathorn will help increase video production, improve social media marketing and manage new AAM group social media services and initiatives.
The Piney Flats-based AAM Group is the largest distribution group in the Specialty Equipment Market Association marketplace of aftermarket automobile parts and has 20 member-companies operating 48 distribution centers throughout North America, according to the statement.
Most recently Hathorn worked as a social media specialist with Crown Laboratories, but also worked as an on-air radio news reporter and anchor for the Bristol Broadcasting Company and was a news intern for WCYB TV.
