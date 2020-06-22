In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most public swimming pools remain closed in the Twin City, but some privately owned pools are open.
Pools are permitted to open in both Tennessee and Virginia, but with strict social distancing guidelines and under current government regulations. Although pools can open, municipal pools in Bristol, Tennessee and Abingdon, Virginia, will not open this summer due to the pandemic.
In Bristol, pools at the YMCA, hotels and residential communities have opened for the summer.
The two indoor pools at the YMCA of Bristol, which is located in Sullivan County, Tennessee, are open, according to Rick Matthews, the organization’s chief executive officer.
“We opened them following the guidelines and recommendations in the Tennessee Pledge,” Matthews said.
The YMCA’s guidelines also follow guidelines set by the Sullivan County Health Department.
Guests at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bristol, Virginia are able to swim at the pool, according to General Manager Stephanie McReynolds. However, McReynolds said, only registered guests can use the pool and under heavy restrictions.
The Hilton Garden Inn pool is under lockdown, and all guests must report to the front desk to gain access. They must provide proper information, sign in and understand the rules and guidelines, McReynolds said.
Only one family, or groups traveling together, can enter the pool area at a time, she said. Once done, families must sign out so staff can then clean and sanitize the area.
“We are trying to get things back to some kind of normal, whatever that may be for our guests, and some of the stress and concerns as people begin to travel as restrictions from the pandemic are eased,” McReynolds said.
Pools at several local residential communities are also open, including those at Carriage Hills Condominiums in Bristol, Virginia and The Villas at Island Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Signs are posted at each location noting strict guidelines for residents.
Swimming is safe this summer, as long as people maintain social distancing, according to Dr. Karen Shelton, director at the Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bristol, Virginia.
“There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through the water in properly maintained swimming pools; the chemicals in the pool should inactivate the virus,” Shelton said.
The director said swimming is a great form exercise.
“We do know that it is still important to maintain at least 10 feet of social distancing while in the pool and outside the pool to help prevent the spread of respiratory droplets, which can transmit the coronavirus through the air,” Shelton said. “Also, commonly touched surfaces can be a risk for disease transmission, so limiting shared items is important.”
Currently, in Virginia, pools are open for laps and exercise. Phase 3, which has not yet begun, will allow free swimming. Tennessee’s currently requires social distancing in pools.
