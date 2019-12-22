Every year, the editors of the Bristol Herald Courier select the top local news stories of the year — an event or series of events that had the greatest impact on the most people in our region or a singular major news event that attracts regional or national attention.

Here are the top 10 for 2019:

1. Officers Dowell, Hinkle killed in line of duty

Tragedy struck the area law enforcement community twice in a three-week span back in February, when two officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Feb. 5, Virginia State Police Trooper Lucas Dowell, a 28-year-old Chilhowie native and member of the State Police tactical team, was helping the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force execute a search warrant near Farmville, Virginia. An armed man inside the home began shooting at officers. Dowell was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

More than 1,000 people, including law enforcement personnel from across the U.S., Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials, attended his funeral at Chilhowie Christian Church and interment at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. A bridge on Interstate 81 was later named in his honor.

On Feb. 23, veteran Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Hinkle was shot while performing a welfare check at a home off U.S. Highway 11W near Blountville. He died three days later at a local hospital. Jackie Scott Pendergrass, the occupant of that home who shot Hinkle, took his own life.

Hinkle, 65, was hailed as a “gentle giant” and a leader in the department by those he worked with. He was a firearms instructor and a member of the Sheriff’s Office’s honor guard.

A crowd estimated at 2,000 gathered at Sullivan Central High School for a celebration of life to honor Hinkle. A segment of U.S. 11W was later renamed in Hinkle’s honor.

A total of 122 officers died in the line of duty during the first 50 weeks of 2019, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

2. Hard Rock announcement, casino progress

November was a significant month for the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino as Hard Rock International announced its intent to manage the $250 million project at the former Bristol Mall. Days later, a months-long study by Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission shows it and other casinos would prove to be financially viable, generate significant numbers of jobs and contribute tax revenues.

Casino backer Jim McGlothlin announced the management agreement with Hard Rock, a Florida-based entertainment company that operates 12 casinos, plus hotels, resorts and hundreds of restaurants around the globe.

“After vetting multiple leaders in the industry, we are convinced that Hard Rock is the best fit for our project and our community,” McGlothlin said. “The Hard Rock team understands the significant economic development impact the Hard Rock Casino Bristol will have on the city and the entire surrounding region, in terms of new jobs and additional tax revenue. As seasoned casino resort operators, they are committed to working closely with us to maximize the benefits of this project for local residents while highlighting the many opportunities this region has to offer to all.”

The JLARC study and accompanying consultant’s report forecasts that the proposed Bristol casino could generate $130 million in annual revenue, $35 million annually in state taxes and create 1,000 direct jobs plus more than 400 indirect jobs. But the report was completed before the alliance with Hard Rock International was announced.

The issue goes back to the General Assembly in January.

3. Ballad Health sharply criticized for changes, actions

Ballad Health found itself at the center of a series of controversies regarding its decisions and a perceived unwillingness to listen to its constituents during the hospital chain’s first full year of operation. Ballad was created in 2018 through the merger of Wellmont Health System and Mountain State Health Alliance.

At the center of the controversies were decisions to downgrade the trauma centers at Kingsport’s Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, plus centralize all neonatal intensive care functions at Johnson City.

A March report by the Local Advisory Council expressed public sentiment that Ballad doesn’t listen. The accompanying recommendation called for “encouraging Ballad to engage local stakeholders and the community in a public input process before finalizing and rolling out plans going forward and to revisit their current communication strategy.”

A subsequent April report by the COPA monitor also called Ballad’s communications “ineffective.

In April, a group of 10 Tennessee residents filed a federal anti-trust lawsuit against Ballad, but it was dismissed in December, as a judge ruled the plaintiffs didn’t provide allegations of actual injury.

A group of protesters continues to camp outside Holston Valley.

4. Washington voters reject courthouse plan

Voters in Washington County, Virginia, overwhelmingly rejected a plan to relocate county courthouse functions to a shopping center, putting a period on months of back-and-forth debate between the county Board of Supervisors and Abingdon Town Council.

The Nov. 5 vote was 11,445 against a proposal to move into a former Kmart store in a shopping center near Interstate 81’s Exit 17. Just 4,966 voted for the change.

County officials sought the change because the current 150-year-old courthouse suffers from multiple space, parking and security issues.

The vote means the county must now develop a plan to reconfigure the building, but any improvements likely won’t begin for two years, according to county Administrator Jason Berry.

“We’re looking at renovating existing space — and work with the town, obviously — and the Historic Preservation Review Board,” Berry said. “From my perspective, I think our No. 1 priority is space and security at that moment.”

5. Sullivan officials work to solve jail overcrowding

Members of the Sullivan County Commission took a number of steps during 2019 to address severe overcrowding at its county lockup — the most overcrowded large jail in the state.

In November, commissioners approved hiring 10 additional corrections officers for the Sheriff’s Office and to implement a pretrial release program to reduce inmate overcrowding.

The release program is designed to provide monitored release for nonviolent, low risk offenders awaiting trial. It is considered a short-term solution to reduce an inmate population that has hovered around 1,000 for much of the year, or about 400 more than the jail’s registered capacity.

Hiring the officers will cost an initial $817,000, then $564,800 every year, according to the resolution. The $817,000 will come from the county’s general fund or surplus.

Earlier in the year, the county retained consultants who’ve developed a series of options to remodel and expand the existing jail or to construct a new facility with cost estimates ranging from $69 million to $168 million.

6. Blackjewel bankruptcy, fallout

West Virginia-based coal miner Blackjewel LLC filed for federal bankruptcy protection in July, idling workers in Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and Kentucky and sparking a series of controversies.

According to a bankruptcy filing, the company owes $60 million to the federal government, $58 million to the states where it operates, including $1.2 million in Virginia, and more than $100 million to other vendors and creditors. Idled miners also went for months without being paid for time they worked.

At the time of the filing, Blackjewel was the sixth largest U.S. coal producer with about 1,100 employees at mines in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia and about 600 workers in Wyoming.

Contura Energy of Bristol, Tennessee, a company that emerged from the Alpha Natural Resources bankruptcy, was approved by a judge to acquire two major Blackjewel mines in Montana.

7. Virginia Business College

The Moore Street campus of the former Virginia Intermont College in Bristol is being updated and transformed to host Virginia Business College, a startup enterprise now expected to host its first students in fall 2020.

College ownership group U.S. Magis International first announced plans for VBC in 2018 and it received a preliminary approval in March from the State Council on Higher Education in Virginia. But weeks later, its former president was released and the former board resigned in protest.

The owners regrouped and hired former Virginia Highlands Community College President Gene Couch to manage the operation. He sought and received approval to withdraw and refile the application — which was approved this fall.

Nearly $1 million in improvements to campus buildings were completed this summer and fall and the private school is expected to begin hiring faculty and taking other steps to attain state approval in early 2020.

8. Bristol, Virginia to get new elementary school

On Dec. 10, a divided Bristol Virginia City Council narrowly approved a financing plan to construct a new elementary school on land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary, near Interstate 81’s Exit 7.

The vote was a milestone in the years-long process to try to establish a new elementary school. Ironically, it was the same plan the council rejected 3-2 in November 2018. The most recent 3-2 approval followed months of meetings, research, discussion and debate about where to construct a school to replace three aging existing buildings or whether the city should act at all.

During the summer, it appeared all sides agreed on operating three elementary schools with the new building to be situated near the center of town. The School Board even voted, and Superintendent Keith Perrigan recommended a site adjacent to Washington-Lee Elementary, but a few weeks later the board reversed course and cast its support for the Van Pelt site — which some residents and board Vice Chairman Randy White opposed.

9. Interstate 81 improvements get dedicated funding stream

A last-second act by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in March provided a dedicated funding stream to address some of the more than $2 billion in needed safety improvements to Interstate 81.

Original legislation sought to fund the changes by charging tolls on commercial and personal vehicles using the 325-mile corridor between Bristol and Winchester but was defeated in the General Assembly. Lawmakers instead passed bills calling for additional studies.

However, Northam’s budget amendments provided $151 million in dedicated funding for the corridor improvement plan by increasing fuel taxes along the corridor and dedicating the increase to improvements.

The Virginia Trucking Association and Alliance for Toll Free Interstates — which vehemently opposed the tolling proposal — were quick to praise the compromise.

10. 'Country Music' documentary shines light on region

A colorfully decorated tour bus parked in front of Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum and later at the Paramount Center for the Arts back in March provided the first tangible example of how much attention the Twin City and region would receive from Ken Burns’ documentary “Country Music.”

With a stop in Bristol, Burns and members of his production team kicked off a 33-city nationwide tour promoting the eight-part documentary, which tells the story of country music, including the 1927 Bristol Sessions, described as the “big bang” of commercial country music for the discovery of the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, plus a unique method of compensating artists that is largely still in use today.

The documentary appeared on public TV stations nationwide in September and included details about Ralph and Carter Stanley and their influence on bluegrass and other forms of roots music.