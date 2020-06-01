At the peak of harvest time, 39 migrant workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the popular Scott’s strawberry farm in Unicoi County, Tennessee, according to a Johnson City health official.
One worker tested positive Thursday, said Dr. David Kirschke, 54, the medical director for the Northeast Regional Health Office. Testing of the other workers was conducted Friday, and 38 additional workers tested positive, he said.
“We recommended isolation and quarantine, and we’re working with the farm to figure out a strategy to prevent other workers from getting sick,” Kirschke said.
“It’s unclear the origin,” he added. “The workers have been in the area for over a month. It’s unclear if they got it from here, but someone could have come with it and been asymptomatic.”
A spokesman for Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms could not be reached Monday, but a manager answering a call Monday afternoon confirmed a case of COVID-19.
It wasn’t clear Monday how many workers there are at the Scott’s farm.
Strawberries from the farm do not pose a health risk, according to Kirschke, who said there is a “very low likelihood” that the coronavirus could be transmitted on food or food packaging.
Still, Kirschke said, the CDC recommends washing fresh fruits and vegetables.
Food City carries Scott’s strawberries at many of its outlets. On Monday, the grocery store chain issued a statement saying it will not sell fruit from the farm for the remainder of the season.
“We have received notification from Scott’s Farms that several of their workers have tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 is NOT a foodborne illness and there are NO known transmissions by food or food handlers. Given that local strawberry season is nearing its end, we have elected to discontinue deliveries of Scott’s strawberries to our stores for the remainder of the season. We value our partnership with Scott’s Farms and certainly wish their workers all the best for a speedy recovery.”
