The federal government and a group of 24 coal companies operating in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky have reached a settlement to satisfy more than $5 million in unpaid penalties for violations of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act.
In May 2019, the government filed a civil action to collect debts owed against Southern Coal Corp.; Justice Coal of Alabama; A&G Coal Corp.; Black River Coal; Chestnut Land Holdings; Double Bonus Coal Co.; Dynamic Energy; Four Star Resources; Frontier Coal Co.; Infinity Energy; Justice Energy Co.; Justice Highwall Mining; Kentucky Fuel Corp.; Keystone Service Industries; M&P Services; Nine Mile Mining; Nufac Mining Co.; Pay Car Mining; Premium Coal Co.; S and H Mining; Sequoia Energy; Tams Management; and Virginia Fuel Corp.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between May 3, 2014, and May 3, 2019, the Mine Safety and Health Administration collectively issued at least 2,297 citations to the defendant mine operators for violations of the Mine Safety and Health Act and, at the appropriate time, assessed civil penalties for each violation, pursuant to the law.
The companies failed to pay the penalties, even after MSHA sent multiple demand letters, the release states. MSHA then referred the civil penalties to the Department of Treasury for collection. Another demand was made, but the companies still failed to pay, and the civil penalties were then referred to the U.S. Department of Justice, the release states.
On Sept. 5, 2018, the Justice Department made another written demand. After the companies failed to pay again, the department filed a civil complaint to collect the unpaid debts, the release states.
On Wednesday, the companies agreed to pay $4.06 million to satisfy the debts identified in the complaint. The Bluestone Coal Corp. agreed to pay an additional $1.06 million to get current on its other unpaid MSHA penalties that were not included in the complaint.
“It is our hope that this landmark collection action and settlement agreement sends a clear message that the Department of Justice will aggressively pursue mine-safety violations and hold owners and operators accountable,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in the release.
