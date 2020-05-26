FORT BLACKMORE, Va. — The trails around the Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County were temporarily closed Monday after the rescue of 20 hikers who were stranded by flooding along the trails.
Mike Armstrong, chief of the Bristol Virginia Fire Department, said hikers were walking the trails around the popular swimming hole Sunday, but evening rain caused flash flooding. The high water from the various streams that cut across the trails left the hikers unable to get back to the parking area.
Armstrong said Duffield Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department and Norton Fire Department responded first around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Later they requested assistance through the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for Swift Water Rescue Teams. The two swift water teams that responded were Appalachia Fire Department and later the Bristol Virginia Fire Department around 4 a.m. Monday.
Emergency crews worked through the night and into Monday morning searching for and rescuing the various hikers, he said. By late Monday morning, all of the hikers were accounted for. He added that some of the rescued hikers were treated for mild hypothermia, and one suffered a twisted knee.
The Devil’s Fork Loop Trail and Straight Fork Trail, both of which access the Devil’s Bathtub, are closed for the rest of Tuesday, according to an alert from the U.S. Forest Service.
