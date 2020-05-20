ABINGDON, Va. — Two new members are headed to the Abingdon Town Council following Tuesday's election as voters ousted both incumbents.
James R. "Scabbo" Anderson, 67, and Amanda Pillion, 45, garnered the most votes, according to unofficial results.
The election means defeat for current Mayor Wayne Craig, 79, and Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson, 54, both of whom were elected to four-year terms in 2016. A fifth contestant, Roman Blevins, 22, received 7.75% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Pillion was the top vote-getter with 31.15% of the vote.
“It's surprising, but I worked hard,” said Pillion, who is the wife of State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon. “I worked hard for people to vote absentee and to vote curbside. I feel like it was really a confusing time. But I wanted to make sure people know how and when to vote.”
Anderson, who won nearly 26% of the vote, said he was surprised by the outcome and noted that he had previously lost by 13 votes when running for Town Council in 2018.
“It's been a hard row to hoe,” Anderson said. “But it paid off, and I'm ready to get the ball rolling. Work is cut out for us, but I'm really ready to get going, hopefully, in the right direction.”
Both Pillion and Anderson said building the Abingdon Sports Complex is a top priority, now that the campaign is over.
“I have a hunger to see the sport complex finished,” Pillion said. “We've wasted time. We’ve wasted money. We’ve wasted energy. We need to finish it in the way that it was meant to be done and the way it was promised.”
Patterson, who received 18.47% of the vote said, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Abingdon.”
Craig received 16.41% of the vote and expressed an interest Tuesday night in continuing his public service. He said he would be “willing to serve in any way that I can.”
In all, the election drew 1,092 voters — down about 300 from two years in the 2018 election, according to Derek Lyall, director of elections for Washington County, Virginia.
