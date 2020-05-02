BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after police responded to reports of individuals looking into vehicles, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Timothy Felty, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle (auto burglary), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools and theft under $1,000. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail. A juvenile was with theft from a motor vehicle (auto burglary), possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of tobacco by a minor, and violation of curfew. He was taken to the juvenile detention center in Johnson City.

Police said they found the two individuals after people were spotted looking in vehicles on Kentucky Avenue. During the investigation, officers said they found items taken from vehicles in the area, as well as a loaded firearm that had been taken during an auto burglary in Kingsport a few weeks ago.

