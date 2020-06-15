EMORY, Va. — Is it a drone? Or is it a bee?
No, it’s a cicada, a large, clear-winged insect with a unique alienlike hum that’s making a grand entrance throughout Virginia, especially in Washington County.
The large, bulgy-eyed bugs with deafening sounds have announced the arrival of spring at David and Ann Ledgerwood’s house in Emory.
Their arrival has come in a big way, perhaps enough to drive the couple a little “buggy.”
The couple stepped outside one morning in May to find their front porch covered solid with cicadas.
“There were hundreds and hundreds on the floor and posts. It was crazy. We’ve seen a few of the bugs each spring, but nothing like this,” Ann Ledgerwood said.
“The first few days, it was really bad. We shoveled the bugs off the porch into buckets.
“Our two young puppies like to eat them. They make a squeamish, crunching sound. The cats occasionally play with them.”
Millions of dormant periodical cicadas are emerging for their mating season, which occurs every 17 years. Once the temperatures are warm, the big bugs crawl out of the ground and settle on tree branches — and porches and other structures — where they break out of their exoskeletons into adult forms.
“When they first come out of their shells, the bugs are pale and milky. But after their wings dry, the wings turn gold,” she said.
“They’re actually quite pretty — in the bug world,” she said with laughter.
“The sounds they make are so loud. It sounds like there is a gigantic UFO hovering over. It’s crazy.”
The couple said their yard is full of mounds of exoskeletons shed by the bugs.
“They are in the flower beds and under the trees. I mean, they are everywhere,” she said.
She added that the high-pitched, buzzing sounds made by the bugs are sometimes a distraction.
“I don’t hear them at night, but their noise starts when the sun comes up. “The population of bugs is starting to dwindle on our porch, but they are still in the forest, singing their high-pitched mating calls.”
Last week, the couple took a walk in a wooded area near their house “to enjoy being in the middle of their sounds.” They enjoy learning about the bugs and find them fascinating — not menacing.
Not everyone would agree, however.
“Their up and down sounds are like a chorus, and when it gets really high-pitched, it hurts my ears,” said Jenny Lane, who lives near the Ledgerwoods.
Her 8-year-old son, Tyson, couldn’t be happier with the arrival of the bugs this spring. Showing little fear, Tyson is fascinated with the big, loud bugs he finds at their home.
“This is a special treat for him to go out and find the bugs, especially since we’ve been quarantined lately,” said the mother. “We’ve watched the bugs hatch out of their exoskeletons, and it’s a very amazing thing to witness. Tyson enjoys waking every day and going out and hunting for them in the yard. He’s not afraid of them.”
The periodical cicada is different from the annual cicada, which is often referred to as the “dog day cicada” because they are often heard during the dog days of summer in July and August in the South.
According to “Virginia Tech Daily,” an online newsletter, as many as 1.5 million periodical cicadas can emerge per acre, and there are many broods that cover specific geographic regions.
“This year, brood IX spans Southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina and West Virginia,” according to the story. “People who live in these regions will experience a unique natural phenomenon that has not occurred in most of the area since 2003-04 (some of the region overlaps with Brood II, which emerged in 2013).”
Brood IX, which emerged 17 years ago, won’t return again until 2037.
“There are many broods of cicadas,” said Phil Blevins, Washington County Extension agent. “There is a 13-year-brood in the northern neck of Virginia and another 13-year brood in Wise County.
“The bugs provide a lot of food for the animals that eat them, plus they contribute back to the ground when they die.”
Periodical cicadas spend most of their lives as immatures, called nymphs. They stay dormant in the ground, feeding on tree roots.
When they emerge, the nymphs build mud tubes to crawl out of the soil, leaving behind their brown husks on trees and other structures.
Cicadas are not harmful to plants or pets; however, the cicada females implant their eggs into small branches and vines. After the nymphs hatch from eggs, they burrow into the soil and begin feeding on plant roots.
The process causes the branch or vine to split and die — a phenomenon called “flagging.”
“The leaves will hang down and turn brown,” said Blevins. “Ultimately, the branch falls to the ground where those eggs hatch and spend the rest of their lives in the ground until they emerge. They last four to six weeks after emerging, and then they are gone.
“The only thing people have to worry about is if they have young trees or young grapevines. Cicadas can do significant damage to these young plants,” said Blevins.
The crunchy bugs are a source of food for squirrels, spiders, snakes and other animals.
And as hard as it is to believe, some people are known to eat the big bugs as a culinary delight that’s high in protein and low in fat.
Jenna Jadin, an entomologist who is the author of a cicada cookbook, “Cicada-Licious,” writes that the bugs are best to eat shortly after they’ve hatched, before their exoskeletons have hardened. Morning is the best time to catch the bugs.
Ann Ledgerwood said she’s not brave enough to crunch down on the beady-eyed bug.
“I’ve recorded their songs and taken plenty of photographs, but that’s where it ends.”
