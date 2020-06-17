BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia has been awarded nearly $15,000 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the city.
The $8,210 in Emergency Food and Shelter Program Phase 37 funding and $6,740 in additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding were made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Bristol, Virginia was selected by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A local board made up of representatives from Salvation Army, Girls Inc., the Roman Catholic Church, United Way of Bristol and others will determine how the funds are distributed among local emergency food and shelter programs. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
