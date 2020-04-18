This week, airports in the Tri-Cities region learned that they’ll be getting more than $10.5 million in emergency funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s new Airport Grant Program.
The Tri-Cities Airport will get $10.3 million, the bulk of the amount. Five other local airports will each get between $30,000 and $69,000.
The awards are part of the $10 billion in emergency help that the Federal Aviation Administration announced for airports throughout the country Tuesday.
The airports can use the money to support their ongoing operations, handle capital expenses, pay debts and generally make up for the steep losses in revenue they’re facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release published that day.
Gene Cossey, the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, praised the federal government for the awards.
“Through the inclusion of airports in the CARES Act, Congress and the president have recognized the vital importance of airports at both a national and local level,” Cossey said in a Friday email statement.
“The Tri-Cities Airport is a crucial component of the safety, security, and economic health of the entire region, and the money set aside for our airport under the CARES Act grant will ensure we continue to operate, provide needed transportation, and be a catalyst for our economy.”
The Tri-Cities Airport is receiving $10,300,692 through the CARES Act. Meanwhile, the Elizabethton Municipal, Moore-Murrell, and Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge airports will each get $69,000, and the Greeneville-Green County Municipal and Johnson County airports will each receive $30,000.
Phil Roe, the U.S. representative for Tennessee’s 1st congressional district, also praised the funding decision.
“Relief for our rural airports will help them weather this public health crisis and continue to serve the region when our economy reopens,” Roe said in a news statement Wednesday. “I applaud the Trump administration for acting quickly to distribute CARES Act funding to Northeast Tennessee airports.”
