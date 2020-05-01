BRISTOL, Va. — Police were investigating Thursday after a shooting at a Bristol roadway left a man in the hospital.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department was called to the intersection of King Mill Pike and Old Airport Road on Thursday afternoon.

“All we know is a male was shot,” said Capt. Maynard Ratcliff.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, but his condition was not known, Ratcliff added.

Another man, who also was not identified, suffered minor injuries, but Ratcliff said the person had no gunshot wounds. He was unable to describe the man’s injuries. The man was taken into custody, but no charges had been released late Thursday.

Ratcliff said an altercation had apparently occurred, but police did not know the reason.

Several detectives and patrol officers were on scene for a few hours along King Mill Pike, where orange cones were placed to move traffic around two large pickup trucks. Detectives processed a Ford F-350 truck and a Toyota Tundra truck during the investigation.

