Both Blountville and Abingdon are taking it to the streets Saturday morning.
That’s when each courthouse town is staging flea markets to celebrate the ongoing days of summer in September.
In Sullivan County, Tennessee, Blountville’s gathering is now called Heritage Festival and runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It includes a flea market and car show, plus crafts, said Shelia Steele Hunt, the executive director of the Sullivan County Department of Archives & Tourism.
And while, yes, it’s being advertised as the “11th annual” event, that might be misnomer, since the festival had to be canceled a couple of times over the past decade.
But never mind: It is indeed a good show. And a good time for all.
This year, the event includes a silent auction, plus bouncies and inflatables for children, said Hunt.
You’ll also find food vendors offering deep-fried Oreos, barbecued chicken, hamburgers, pork skins and snow cones.
The Blountville Ruritan Club is also serving soup beans and cornbread.
“This year is going to be huge,” Hunt promised.
And it all takes place in downtown Blountville, just outside the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
Up in Abingdon, Virginia, meanwhile, you’ll find the weekly farmers market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., coinciding with the Town-Wide Yard Sale, now in its second year.
David McLeish, the farmers’ market manager, says his market on Remsburg Drive, with crafters and vegetable sellers, is always a good stop for folks coming to Abingdon, even if they’re just looking for directions.
Saturday’s yard sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., features over 90 locations in the town limits — from Main Street to Depot Square and beyond.
You’ll also find an art show with participants like authors Greg Lilly and Hazel Fleming at the Community Center of Abingdon, 300 Senior Drive, also running 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
