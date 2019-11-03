EMORY, Va. — One of the biggest health crises facing the country today will be the topic of a panel discussion at Emory & Henry College this week.
“Talking Our Way Out” will allow participants to share stories and solve problems concerning the opioid epidemic.
The panel discussion, open to the public, is 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Kennedy-Reedy Theatre at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on campus.
The event is being presented by The Origin Project, an in-school writing program founded seven years ago by bestselling author Adriana Trigiani and educational advocate Nancy Bolmeier Fisher.
Both women will be on hand for the panel discussion.
“Emory & Henry is proud to be part of the Southwest Virginia community — in good times and in challenging times,” said John W. Wells, president of Emory & Henry College. “This panel discussion offers us all an opportunity to talk about a real challenge we’re facing. And we are pleased to support the work of The Origin Project as they seek answers for our young people.”
Those attending the discussion will include a combination of local high school students, Emory & Henry College students, parents and teachers who will be invited to engage in panel conversations. Counselors will be available for high school students who may want to talk privately.
“I feel really good about this event,” said Bolmeier Fisher during a phone interview from her home in California.
“I think we need to shine a light on something that is a really serious issue within the area and give our kids the opportunity to talk about this, if they choose.”
The panel will include award-winning graphic novelist Jarrett J. Krosoczka, whose novel “Hey, Kiddo” was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award for young people’s literature.
His book is a memoir about growing up in a family that struggled with addiction and how his love for art helped him survive — and overcome adversity.
The panel discussion is an offshoot of an author workshop conducted by Krosoczka on the following day, where he will meet with elementary, middle and high school students and share his personal writing experience.
According to Bolmeier Fisher, The Origin Project works to inspire young people, primarily in Southwest Virginia, to release their inner voices by writing about their unique origins in the Appalachian region.
The organization serves a diverse group of young people, including disadvantaged students, foster children, low-income and underserved populations and children with learning differences.
“A critical component of The Origin Project is bringing in renowned authors and other luminaries to talk with youth and to inspire them,” said Bolmeier Fisher. “We felt it was the perfect time to focus on a local discussion of the opioid crisis, especially since the author’s book tells his own heartfelt story of growing up with an addicted mother.”
In addition to Krosoczka, other panelists include Dr. Art Van Zee, a physician in Pennington Gap, Virginia, who is considered to be among the very first professionals to sound the alarm about the opioid addiction problem; Dr. William Kanto, a native of Norton, Virginia, who is professor emeritus in the Department of Pediatrics at the Medical College of Georgia School and currently serves as a physician consultant at Augusta University Health System; Sister Beth Davies of Lee County, Virginia, who was among the first people to recognize the misuse of prescription opioids; Susan Myers, a licensed clinical social worker in Norton, Virginia; and Dr. Kevin Myers, a native of Big Stone Gap, a behavioral health consultant and licensed clinical psychologist at Cherokee Health Systems in Knoxville, Tennessee.
For more information on the panel discussion, contact Monica Hoel at Emory & Henry College at mshoel@ehc.edu or call 276-944-6109.
To learn more about The Origin Project, check out the website at www.theoriginproject.org.
