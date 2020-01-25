BRISTOL, Va. — Deep into the darkness several nights ago, a man crouched in the shadows of a shadow near a roadside in downtown Bristol. Head bent as if in prayer, one can only surmise as to what his prayer contained.
But God knows, said Mark Vestal, senior pastor of Anchor Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“When we pray, we’re speaking the word,” said Vestal. “The key is to pray from the heart. You’ve got to mean it.”
Vestal, in the midst of a series based on prayer, continues on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at Anchor Baptist Church in downtown Bristol, Virginia. Among the questions posed, why do we pray?
“God has put on every single one of his creatures a desire for a higher intervention,” Vestal, 39, said. “Within the 61 books of the Bible, you’ll find prayers or praying 313 times.”
Vestal placed his hands atop his well-worn Bible. Like an arrow spirited from a bow, he looked directly into the eyes that looked back at him.
“This,” he said, “is the word.”
So flip the pages of scripture to Ephesians 6:18. Its message says to “pray in the spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests.” That seems definitive.
“Paul said to pray without ceasing,” said Paul Griffith, pastor of Anderson Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “We are in continual connection with God. Travel down the road, and he’s there. Remember the ‘God is Dead’ theology?”
God is Dead theology emanated from and spread momentarily during the 1960s.
“The New York Times printed a headline, ‘God is Dead,’” Griffith said.
At the time, the Rev. Billy Graham had traveled to New York. A reporter asked had he seen the headline.
“He said, ‘Yes, but it’s not true,’” Griffith said. “Billy said, ‘Because I talked to him this morning.’”
Such prayer, Vestal said, comes naturally.
“In Luke 18:1, he says it’s a natural thing for a child of God to pray,” he said. “It’s an inner desire for every child of God to pray.”
Yet what about when a person prays and hoped-for results fail to materialize? Did God hear the prayer? Did he hear but ignore the plea?
“They want God on their terms,” Vestal said. “You don’t just come to him and get an answer.”
Oftentimes a reply may prove forthcoming, yet not according to the wishes of one’s prayer. For instance, prayer instilled for one’s sports team to win a big game will most likely go unheeded. If for example a person prayed that the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs would win last Sunday and advance to next Sunday’s Super Bowl, that’s fine. But it’s highly unlikely that God picks winners and losers among the ranks of the NFL.
Nonetheless, prayer can take upon myriad forms.
“Prayer can be a means of crying out to God,” Griffith said. “Prayer can be questioning God. Prayer can be reaching out to God.”
Similarly, scripture neither dictates nor provides specific blueprints on how to pray. For instance, one needn’t be in church to pray.
“You don’t have to get down on your knees and bow your head,” Vestal said. “You can pray in the shower, in the car, on a bus. As long as our heart is in tune with God, that’s prayer.”
Verbal communications are not a prerequisite for prayer. Ask any student moments before a critical exam in school. Silent prayers spoken can, and on occasion do, speak volumes.
“Your mouth doesn’t have to say a thing,” Vestal said. “It comes from your heart. You can pray anywhere.”
Safe to say, people pray for anything and everything. Prayers for recovered health for one’s self or a loved one would seem prominent among them. Likewise, guidance relative to particular matters of impact and import would appear primary among prayers of the populace.
Regardless, consistency matters.
“In the book of John between chapters one and five, you’ll see multiple things that Jesus performed,” Vestal said. “People wanted what they could get from him. Well, I love using the spare tire example. How many times have you checked your spare tire?”
Rarely. As with a spare tire, many people only call upon God when they determine a need for him.
“In our lives, we need to know that we’re living the life that stays connected with God,” Vestal said. “John 15 says, ‘Without me, you can do nothing.’ We need him.”
Prayer provides a bridge to God. Comfort may result. Then again, maybe it will not, at least in an obvious way. For example, one may pray for something specific, yet receive something exactly opposite for that which was prayed.
“Through your prayers, God answers our questions yet not always as we want,” Griffith said. “He will hear us. He will answer us according to his wisdom.”
So don’t expect to pray for a new Porsche and find one in the garage.
“Prayer is not giving God a grocery list,” Griffith said. “But prayers does allow us to be touched by God.”
Keep it real, woman, man, and child. Care about world or perhaps familial peace? Pray. Concerned about the environment or the well-being of grandma? Pray. Seek equality? Pray.
“Pray, man, pray!” Vestal said. “Just pray. Wherever you are, just pray.”
