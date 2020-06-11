Buckle up.
Out of the garage and set to stun, blacktop terrors Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires gas a sound the likes of which rarely throttles the Tri-Cities.
Get ready. Shake, rattle and roll as the rockabilly trio helm Border Bash on Tuesday. Presented by Believe in Bristol, for the first time in its two-decade history, Border Bash will be offered as a live-streamed event. Staged at The Ernest Tube in Bristol, Virginia, McNabb and band make their debut on Border Bash and within a live-stream outlet.
“We’re real excited about it,” said McNabb, by phone from his home in Johnson City. “We’ve been stuck inside for several months. This will be our first gig since before the virus. We haven’t played anything since the beginning of March.”
McNabb met guitarist Willie Vance, 20, more than two years ago. They gibed then jelled to the early Sun Records sound of Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two.
“We had a bass,” McNabb said. “My brother, Caleb, plays fiddle.”
They tried Caleb McNabb, 15, on the upright bass, and it worked. He played like a natural.
“We hadn’t thought about being in a band,” Zach McNabb, 17, said. “We thought, ‘why not try this out?’”
July marks two years as a band for Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires. Though not completely a burning rubber rockabilly band, the band owes its size and scope to the country-rich rockabilly of Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two.
They play Cash’s “Get Rhythm” as well as “Folsom Prison Blues,” revved and rocking country benchmarks, each. Likewise, they’re apt to feature a handful of gospel selections during each show.
“We do gospel songs and hymns like ‘If We Never Meet Again’ and ‘I Saw the Light,’” McNabb said. “Gospel is always a part of our show.”
Beyond Cash and gospel, McNabb and the Tennessee Squires pump high octane rockabilly. They dig into Carl Perkins’ guitar-gripping mastery as well as the barnstorming thunder of Little Richard. Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, each bear imprints in McNabb’s still-developing band.
“It’s wild,” McNabb said. “It’s real raw, stripped down rockabilly. There’s a certain feel and excitement when you listen to it. It’s different from all the other genres.”
Rockabilly equates to go, cat, go music. It’s wind in the slicked back hair music, wide open horsepower, unbridled mayhem in scope and style.
Chaotic and kinetic, rockabilly’s uninhibited nature appealed to the impressionable McNabb.
“I started playing guitar when I was 8,” he said. “When I was 13, I started listening to a lot of Elvis Presley, his early music. I loved the sound and the energy. Then I looked up Johnny Cash again, his Sun Records music, and just fell in love with it.”
People grow old and die; music does not. Most of rockabilly’s pioneers are gone, but the music remains in its seething, lava-hot essence. Rockabilly experienced revivals in the 1970s, again in the ’80s, and ’90s. Nowadays, rockabilly emanates from around the world.
“It’s something that people need,” McNabb said. “Pretty much everything we do, we do in our own style. It’s rockabilly, and we love it.”
