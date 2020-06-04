Victor Lawson looks like an amiable and mild of manner schoolteacher.
Yep, he teaches art at Richlands Middle School.
Yet as if his guitar is a cape, his music a superpower, Lawson transforms when he takes to the stage. Superman, no. But when Lawson and his band Boogie Chillen return to the Bristol stage at Quaker Steak & Lube on Friday, he sets his style on soar. See him again at Delta Blues BBQ on June 12 in Bristol, Tennessee.
“Even people who know me who haven’t seen me play,” said Lawson, “say they didn’t know I had that in me.”
The “that” to which Lawson refers brands best as showmanship. When he injects new life into, say, B.B. King’s “Rock Me Baby,” he does not stand as if in concrete shoes. No. Instead, he’s apt to play his guitar behind his head amid a hoot, holler, or howl.
Hey, man, they don’t call it bore business; it’s show business.
“Normally, I’m calm. On stage, it’s a show, man,” Lawson said by phone from his home in Pounding Mill, Virginia. “You get to see a side of me that nobody else does.”
Get it straight. Lawson does not play straightforward, unadulterated blues. He plays a mix. A fan of such famed blues-rock blenders Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix, Lawson tailors his shows to fit his audience.
“With what I write now, it’s blues but I try to mix in other things,” Lawson said. “My show at Delta Blues BBQ will be an all-blues show. They expect that there. At Quaker Steak, I definitely mix it up, read the crowd, try to fit the mood of the place.”
Versatility shines like a bottleneck in Elmore James’ hands throughout Lawson’s latest album. Issued earlier this year, “We Gotta Get a Bigger Bus” features Lawson and his Blues Buddies as they whiplash such originals as “Bottle Boogie” and “State Street Blues.”
“Last year, I played Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and so I wrote ‘State Street Blues,’” Lawson said. “It’s a Texas shuffle thing. The album came out a couple of weeks before COVID hit.”
Recorded at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, shades of Stevie Ray wiggle through the album’s cracks.
“I got a bunch of people on the CD,” Lawson said. “Billy Crawford is one of them. He first heard about me in an article you did on me six years ago. Duane ‘Catfish’ Frye plays harmonica. They’re all original songs on the album.”
Like most musicians local and otherwise, Lawson streamed music live over the internet during the past couple of months, albeit sparingly.
“I did two,” he said. “I didn’t want to do them for myself. Financially, I’m OK with money. I did them for charity.”
Don’t misread that. Like many, he’s been champing at the bit — downright chewed it to the nub, anticipating a return of actual live music. Friday’s show will be his first in Bristol since before the pandemic invaded.
“We’re gonna be ready to roll again,” Lawson said. “We’ve been off so long, I wondered if we’d ever play again. Everything was canceled.”
Not now. Not for the time being, anyway. So for now Lawson, bass guitarist Jamey Gillenwater, and drummer Don Morefield resume life as they know it as Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen.
Yep, the thrill was gone, but come Friday, it’s rock me baby time.
“It’s what I do,” Lawson said. “It’s what I love to do, to play live music.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.