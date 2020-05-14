Kris Truelsen was walking his dog in his neighborhood Monday afternoon when he called.
“Hey, man,” said Truelsen, “we have a show coming up.”
Does he ever. For the first time ever, Radio Bristol’s historic Farm and Fun Time Show receives the livestream treatment during its Home Edition on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Watch via Radio Bristol’s Facebook page.
“We’ll try to keep to the format of Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show as much as possible,” said Truelsen, who captains Bill and the Belles, the house band of the Farm and Fun Time Show.
As such, Bill and the Belles typically perform nifty commercial jingles during the fast-paced variety show.
“The only difference,” Truelsen said, “it’ll be on my front porch.”
Johnson City Renaissance man Ed Snodderly will show up to pick a tune or two on the porch. Per the normal outline of the monthly show, Truelsen will screen a farm report, too.
“I shot a farm report the other day at the Johnson City Farmers Market,” said Truelsen. “We’re trying to do the spirit of Farm and Fun Time as much as possible.”
Oh, and Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, has a role of note as well.
“Leah’s reading the recipe,” Truelsen said. “She’s doing strawberry pie.”
Well, belly up to the Farm and Fun Time table! Friends, neighbors, strangers, too. All are invited to tune in to catch what, given the current nature of isolation and such, may seem akin to an Appalachian musical edition of “Gilligan’s Island.”
“Funny you mentioned that,” Truelsen said. “Yesterday, I bought a hat like Gilligan’s, and I’m wearing it now while I’m walking my dog. I think I’m turning into Gilligan!”
Normally, Bill and the Belles would be on the road, touring, performing concerts from night to night in town to town across the country or beyond. Normally, Farm and Fun Time would stage inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Normally, Truelsen would have been excited in regards to a forthcoming tour of the United Kingdom.
Normally, that is.
“I had a tour in Europe, two weeks, get canceled,” he said. “Our whole year of gigging is dead in the water.”
Blame COVID-19, Satan on the loose.
“It’s historic, man,” Truelsen said. “I hope there’s no repetition.”
But, dark clouds often possess silver linings the likes of which can be found if only we strive to find them. So it goes with many a musician during the ongoing pandemic.
“Honestly, the time has been a blessing in disguise for me in many ways,” Truelsen said. “It’s given me time to stop and reset, think about the music I want to do.”
Give a listen to Bill and the Belles. Gradually evolving from album to album and show to show, the acoustic group’s style launches from a platform established during a mix of the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s.
But they’re not archaic. Instead, Bill and the Belles evolve as steadfast archetypes of innovation. A little change here, a modest shift there, can prove monumental to a band’s sound. As he’s been homebound a lot of late, gears turn inside such to perhaps weave their way into the band’s music.
“I’ve had more home time than I’ve had in six years,” Truelsen said. “I’m learning to play piano, learn more banjo.”
Meanwhile, catch Truelsen and Bill and the Belles fiddler Kalia Yeagle at 8 p.m. May 21 when they stream live for Jalopy Records at www.stageit.com/jalopyrecords.
For now, streaming live performances, it’s their new normal.
“Under the circumstances, it’s the thing to do,” Truelsen said. “It’s a good alternative for now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.