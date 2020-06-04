His wand a guitar, his time now.
Presenting maestro Daniel Byrd, leader of Boogie Collective.
Classic as opposed to classical, Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Collective steps out of quarantine and on stage at Capone’s in Johnson City on June 12. Go ahead, exhale.
“Oh my goodness, it’s been so long!” said Byrd. “I can’t wait to get to play music again.”
Cup an ear to Byrd’s Boogie Collective. Rock whose roll was dragged through the dirt, clad in a coat of the blues, and offered in its un-sanitized glory, Byrd embraces a sound as carved by the late Duane Allman.
“You hear me play slide guitar, you’ll hear Duane’s influence every single time,” Byrd, a native of Buffalo, New York, said. “It’s what I aspire to, musically. He’s the one who took it to a whole new territory. Boom!”
As with Allman, Byrd eases back deeper into time to acknowledge and encompass aspects of slide stud Elmore James. Know Elmore James, he of “Shake Your Moneymaker” fame.
“He took it to a whole new level,” Byrd said. “He put it through an amplifier and turned that (stuff) up!”
Neither James nor Allman played as if to kill one softly. Likewise Byrd. He does not play for the genteel cocktail crowd. Nah, man. Byrd’s approach soaks in rot gut and groove, a crawling king snake with bite.
“Music is always coming out of me. Even before I could play, I was tapping on (stuff), driving people crazy,” Byrd said. “You know, we’ve got Capone’s all to ourselves.”
There’s no band to open their show.
“Three hours, man,” Byrd said. “It’s gonna be a riot. We’ll do several sets, fill it in with Muddy Waters’ ‘Champagne and Reefer’ and ‘Hoochie Coochie Man.’ We do it Freddie King style. He’s got that groove.”
Steamroller style, Byrd hammers his own touch into such aforementioned blues standards. His originals, of which there are many, sound like offspring of the Allman Brothers. His nods to greatness, including Bob Dylan, honor by way of re-imagination.
“We’re gonna do Bob Dylan’s ‘Country Pie,’ which is from his ‘Nashville Skyline’ album, for the first time,” Byrd said. “We’re got some damned fine blues lined up for this show. Hell, it’s been a dang while since I’ve played a show.”
Byrd did stream a handful of performances online during recent weeks and months. He’ll stream another slab of songs on Saturday, June 6 at 9 p.m. from the Johnson City Sessions studio in Johnson City. Access the show on Facebook.
Then last week, Byrd and band practiced on stage at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City, which remains closed for live music.
“Oh,” Byrd said, “that was like breathing real air again. This is what life is like. This is life.”
Call it life resumed. Though perhaps temporary and certainly far from complete, live music’s return revitalizes the spirit and provides a jolt to the system.
Eyes can see, ears can hear, hearts can skip, toes can tap as live music awakens from its months-long slumber.
“I feel like a human being again,” Byrd said. “There’s a whole lot more to life than just surviving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.