BRISTOL, Va. — You can find tokens of Christmas cheer and the yuletides of yesterday on display this month at the Bristol Public Library in Bristol, Virginia.
That comes courtesy of the Bristol Historical Association, which has placed more than 20 items under display glass at the library on Goode Street in downtown Bristol.
That includes a colored lithograph, circa 1840, with John the Baptist, Jesus with a dove and the cross in the background.
You’ll also find three English choirboys, circa 1900, singing for baby Jesus plus a copy of the Bible, circa 1844, and a hymnal.
Also on display is a 1930s Golden Angel medley performing for the Christmas holiday.
And there’s another hymnal: a leather-tooled 1849 hymnal book with an index that has verse identification for all verses in the Bible.
A leather-bound copy of the New Testament from the 19th century is also here, with the inscription: “To Thomas E. Elliott, Norfolk, Virginia, from Mama.”
What’s pretty: a Nativity scene by St. Christopher, the Nativity of the Holy Family, with Blessed Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, two kings, a cow and a donkey in Bethlehem, all sitting in a stable area.
Displays also include a hand-carved Nativity set, made in 1982 at Oberammergau, Germany.
Also here: Two glazed porcelain angels celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Displays also include Dresden Angels, made of porcelain in Germany in 1982.
Local artist and longtime historical society member Joyce Kistner has also added “Christmas Night,” a painting showing the Royal family in the center of the painting, using alcohol-ink.
