Symphony of the Mountains will present a holiday program, “By the Fireside,” this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Pound, Virginia.
The event, hosted by Pro-Art, will take place at the Wise County Performing Arts Center at J.W. Adams Combined School. The 45-member symphony will be accompanied by local choir students from Lee and Wise counties, along with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Concert Choir. Songs include Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Joy of Man’s Desiring” and Benjamin Dawson’s “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” along with many other Christmas classics.
“This is the first time we’ve had the symphony out for a Christmas program since 2017,” said Pro-Art Executive Director Jan Zentmeyer. “We love getting local students involved and providing an avenue for them to experience what it’s like to perform onstage with professional musicians.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. All students and children may attend the event for free. Season tickets can also be purchased at proartva.org.
