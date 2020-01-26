SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: EMPLOYEE REWARD

Amanda Wickert, regional vice-president at Commonwealth Senior Living, provided associates at Commonwealth Senior Living at Abingdon with a surprise. In honor of the community receiving a two-year license from the Virginia Department of Social Services, Wickert provided every team member with a free tank of gas. The idea behind this unique experience came several years ago when employees mentioned that they would like more face time with the CEO to provide their feedback about the company. Gas prices were at an all-time high and just providing a bonus was very impersonal. So Richard Brewer, the CEO and founder of Commonwealth Senior Living, found a gas station near Commonwealth Senior Living’s Gloucester, Virginia, community and filled up every employee’s tank. Amanda took on the responsibility recently at the Exxon station on West Main Street in Abingdon. She greeted every associate from the community and thanked them for their hard work. Pictured from left are: Amanda Dye, Melissa Davis, Millicent Davis, Penny Tillison, Jasmine Woods and Brenda Coleman.
