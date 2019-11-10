SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: MAGAZINE BIRTHDAY

Nancy DeFriece, Ben Jennings, Barbara Smith, Erika Barker and Gloria Oster stand behind a cake made to celebrate the birthday of A! Magazine for the Arts.

 Photo by David Grace/Submitted

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments