SUBMITTED SNAPSHOT: CIT GRADUATION

Twenty-three members of law enforcement graduated on Friday, Sept. 27, at HCS’s first Crisis Intervention Team Core Training held at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Bristol, Virginia. Each participant received certificates acknowledging the 40 hours of training they put toward learning their new CIT skills throughout the week. The training covered several courses on behavioral health topics as well as role-playing and audio exercises that exposed each participant to scenarios of what might take place during real-life behavioral health crises. CIT programming is designed as a best practice model for training first responders in recognizing, understanding and ultimately deescalating these types of emergencies.

 Trina Lambert, Highlands Community Services

