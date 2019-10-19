Spirited celebrations of Halloween from pagan to Christian abound throughout the Mountain Empire

Trick or treat!
Halloween’s time of the year upon us, knocks on doors throughout town and across America by children in wide arrays of costumes commences on Thursday, Oct. 31. Beware not the temporary ghouls and goblins.
“I’m not into all of that, the ghosts and the goblins and the evil things,” said William Reid, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “It seems to awaken the spiritual world of evil.”
However, the Rev. Reid and New Hope donated candy to the Bristol Virginia Police Department for its annual trunk or treat event. It unhinges on Halloween, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. in the back parking lot of the department on 501 Scott St.
“It’s a good time and a lot of kids come,” said Nicole Slagle, Bristol Virginia Police Department crime prevention specialist and organizer of the department’s trunk or treat. “The location is perfect. It’s a safe environment. The kids get to interact with the officers and vice versa. They gets lots of candy.”
Churches and civic organizations host trunk or treat alternatives to trick or treating at Halloween. For instance, Avoca Christian Church fields its trunk or treat on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at its Volunteer Parkway site in Bristol, Tennessee. There’s many more. Among them: New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Alternatives to trunk or treating turn up in abundance, too. For example, Souls Harbor Church of Bristol, Virginia, stages its fall festival today at 1 p.m. New Life Baptist Church of Bluff City presents “Hostage: A Walk Thru Production” with a pumpkin patch and games today and Saturday, Oct. 26, as well as Sunday, Oct. 20 and 27, at 6 p.m.
In addition, Realife Church of Bristol, Tennessee, offers A Kidlife Boo-Bash. It gets underway at the church on Weaver Pike on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., they advertise it as “a not so spooky Halloween event.”
“There will be 20,000 pieces of candy,” said Joel Kirk, pastor of Realife Church. “There will be a faux village in the parking lot. We’ll have about 4,000 hot dogs. It will be a safe place where parents can bring their kids.”
Some church leaders, including Father Austin Collins of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, indicate neither particular harm nor foul with trick-or-treating.
“It’s nothing we’re opposed to,” said Collins, 34. “We are having a fall harvest on Oct. 26. There will be a trunk or treat at the event.”
Kirk, the son of a pastor, grew up not celebrating Halloween. Now that he’s a pastor, he views the day as an chance to reach out as opposed to simply critique.
“I think it’s an opportunity for churches to open up their facilities to kids,” Kirk said. “It’s a chance to take back the holiday that the world has tried to hijack.”
Cloaked in the shadowy mists of times more than a thousand years gone by, All Hallows Eve originally belonged to pagans. The ancient Celtic/Gaelic festival Samhain marked the end of the second harvest time, which happened to fall in late October.
Catholics intervened during the 8th century. Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1 as a time to honor all saints. In a quest to convert Pagans to Christianity and to honor their own, the tradition of Halloween eventually took shape.
“It became a Christian celebration,” Collins said.
Indeed, long before childhood Halloween night utterances of “TRICK OR TREAT!” at a neighbor’s door, Christianity sought to and did reshape that which eventually became Halloween. Catholic churches nearby and the world round mark All Saints Day on Nov. 1.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City heralds the holy day of All Saints Day on Friday, Nov. 1. They acknowledge All Souls Day on Saturday, Nov. 2.
“With Halloween being on Oct. 31, it becomes perverted sometimes,” Collins said. “We lose sight of God in the celebration sometimes. It’s like at Christmas, we forget about the birth of Christ sometimes. At Easter, we sometimes forget about the resurrection of the Lord. They’re thinking about Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny. People lose sight.”
Among the imagery exhumed during Halloween, depictions of death or impending death often coincide with a general feel or darkness and foreboding. Much if not most projects in comical form. Children trick or treat in plastic skeleton costumes. Generations of kids simply cut a few holes from which to see and breathe, and tossed a white sheet over themselves, ostensibly becoming a ghost.
No harm, no foul, right?
“With the 31st, it focuses on our mortality,” Collins said.
Consequently, kids or adults attired as ghosts or ghouls or zombies can be viewed as taking death in a light or whimsical manner.
“Yes, most definitely,” Collins said.
Some may view trick or treating as a whimsical undertaking, too. It’s certainly fun. However, its origins date at least back to the 11th century in Ireland, Scotland, and Wales with the practice of soul-caking.
Children would approach a home, knock, and be expected to present a Christian song or poem. A soul cake, often bedecked with a cross, would be exchanged. One poem read as such:
“Soul, soul, an apple or two,
If you haven’t an apple, a pear will do,
One for Peter, two for Paul,
Three for the man who made us all.”
The exchange gave neighbors a chance to help hungry kids. It also precipitated an exchange of Christian values and morals. That sort of service, at least in part, carries over into many trunk or treat events today.
“I just want an opportunity for them to come onto our property for 30 minutes for them to feel the power, the holiness, and love of God,” Kirk said. “Our people will pray over them. Our people will pray for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.