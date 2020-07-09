Trivium
Firsts breed as quickly as toads and rabbits on vacation during the ongoing pandemic.
Witness metal band Trivium. Robbed of concert dates to promote their new album, “What the Dead Men Say,” they’ve opted to stage what they term “A Global Live Stream Experience.” Visit their website to buy tickets, which retail for $9. Expect a different livestream presentation.
Trivium’s show will originate from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. Formed in 1999, the dramatic metal band established a national presence in part because of its intensified shows and cascading dramatic songs. Led by lead singer Matt Heafy, come Friday they’ll perform as if to an actual audience with a full contingent of lights. It’s no live-from-their-living-room concert. It’s as real as real can get during these unreal pandemic times.
Hot Tuna
Perhaps Bob Dylan’s “You Ain’t Going Nowhere” warrants noting during today’s various aspects of quarantining.
Maybe Hot Tuna will invoke their own rendition of the song that The Byrds made famous. Who knows? Stay tuned for Hot Tuna’s Curing the Quarantine Blues, which streams live Saturday. Find the feed at www.facebook.com/FurPeaceRanchFPR. Anticipate an acoustic show.
Hot Tuna formed in 1969 as a wide band to Jefferson Airplane. Led by Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, Hot Tuna morphed from its acoustic blues beginnings to touch upon multiple forms of electric and eclectic shades of American rock music. Recent episodes embraced music’s past and America’s current state with such eternals as Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.”
WoodyFest Virtual Music Festival
Celebrate Woody Guthrie’s birthday. America’s father of folk music would have turned 108 on July 14.
Members of Guthrie’s family lead a celebration of the “This Land Is Your Land” author with day one of WoodyFest Virtual Music Festival. It streams live on Tuesday, July 14, at www.woodyfest.com/watch. There’s no fee to watch. Arlo Guthrie, Woody’s son, headlines. Granddaughter Sarah Lee Guthrie chimes in with her more modern slant on American folk music.
Together, Arlo and Sarah Lee represent extensions of Woody’s typically topical lyrical content and sense of melody. Along with such guests as former Flatlander Butch Hancock and the Red Dirt Rangers, such Woody Guthrie fare as “Pastures of Plenty” and “Philadelphia Lawyer” should revive anew. Though Guthrie’s gone, his oft-cautionary social commentary music remains as relevant as ever.
Music Notes
Somber was the mood inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol, Virginia, on Monday morning. Crowd, small. Feeling, down. Everyone gathered knew before it was known.
The 20th Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will have to wait another year. Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, stepped to the podium inside the museum’s theater. She paused. With no preamble whatever, she spoke the words that came as little surprise.
“For the Birthplace of Country Music, this is the saddest day our organization has ever had to face,” said Ross. “The decision to cancel this year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival has been extremely difficult for our board, our festival committee, and our staff. Doing so on what would have been our 20th anniversary event is even more devastating.”
Slated to stage from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, this year’s Rhythm & Roots was to have featured Americana’s Jason Isbell and country’s Tanya Tucker as headliners. Ross said that every effort will be made to rebook artists scheduled to appear this year for next year’s event.
“For those of you that have purchased tickets to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, we understand that holding on to them may have been a hardship during this time for you as well,” Ross said. “For that reason, we are offering three options with the return of your 2020 festival ticket, including the choice for a refund.”
In addition to a full refund, ticket options include a donation of all or a portion of the ticket price back to Rhythm & Roots. Also, ticket holders may use their 2020 ticket for entry into the 2021 festival.
Birthplace of Country Music board member Edd Hill sat in the stands in the top row.
“It’s a sad time,” said Hill. “There’s too many unknowns in the future. We’ve had some tough times, some hard times. It’s been tough.”
Hill said the board weighed multiple options before arriving at a unanimous decision to cancel Rhythm & Roots. He said they attempted to conceive ways to induce social distancing, but given the wide-open nature of the downtown festival, none of any prudence or practicality could be designed.
In the end, they could only cancel Rhythm & Roots for 2020.
“We know how deeply our decision will affect our fans, artists, volunteers and community, both emotionally and economically, but we value your lives and the safety of your families above all,” Ross said. “You have helped us grow this beautiful community into one of the most extraordinary and unique cities in the country, and for that we are so grateful.”
Michael Falk leads a gothic Canadian troupe billed as Touching. Get in touch with their new album during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/touching/isolation-blues-vol1. Grasp an album of mood atmospherics, gothic-laced thinkers including “Better Off Alone” and “The Darkness,” each of which deliver hints of Nick Cave introspection.
