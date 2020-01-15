The Collection
Rough start to the New Year? For an unvarnished jolt of optimism as wrapped in realistic positivity, drop a needled on The Collection.
Or turn out to experience the North Carolina-based band. Led by David Wimbish, The Collection leads January Jams on Friday at Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Presented by the Abingdon Music Experience, The Get Right Band opens the evening of kinetic music.
Swirling rivulets of world music enrich The Collection’s base of American folk music. At times, they sound orchestral. Other times, they sound as if they could back Arlo Guthrie. They uplift, as on a sumptuous “Beautiful Life” from their album “Entropy.” Typically dramatic, as heard on tunes including “Wild Heart” and “I Want to Love You,” The Collection bear a lush touch to what amounts to an explosion of folk music.
Sunny Sweeney
Country’s Sunny Sweeney sounds like sunshine and sings about the heavenly and hellish sides of life. She’s real.
Hog-tied authenticity marks the best of Sunny Sweeney. Grab a gulp Friday when the twangy-voiced singer sidles up to the stage at Capone’s in Johnson City. Don’t know her?
Check out Sweeney’s hardcore country opus from 2006, “Heartbreaker’s Hall of Fame.” Pedal steel pleasure seeps from the corners and crevices of the album to accompany Sweeney’s distinctive drawl. She’s recorded albums since then, including 2017’s “Trophy.” She’s hit, and she’s missed. But when Sweeney swings with country twang, she inspires an aching yearning for considerably more.
Yarn
Lyrics like orphaned pieces of life inform the musical expanses of Yarn.
Led by lead singer Blake Christiana, Yarn revisits The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in Johnson City on Saturday. Kingsport’s Donnie and the Dry Heavers open.
Yarn formed in 2007. Christiana grew up in New York, learned fundamentals of music, and gravitated to such bands as The Grateful Dead and Old and In The Way. After relocating to North Carolina, Yarn came to be much akin to a branch grown from The Grateful Dead tree. As with The Dead, live shows qualify as much more than mere music played in a live setting.
“Every show,” said Christiana. “It’s one big family.”
Music Notes
Memphis — Bristol’s Matt Elvis Dollar made music history Saturday night. For about an hour, he performed on stage at the former Humes High School in Memphis, the site of Elvis Presley’s participation in a student talent show in 1953.
Dollar’s show came but three days after the late Presley’s 85th birthday.
Now a charter school, Dollar resurrected a spate of Presley’s tunes on stage in the auditorium at the now-named Humes Middle School. Better still, from the deeply scarred hardwood stage to its nearly 1,000 wooden seats, the environs remain intact as when Presley sang there, too.
“This is so exciting,” said Lakishia Robinson, principal of Humes Middle School.
Less than 10 miles away, Presley’s fans from across the country and around the world gathered at Graceland, the late king of rock ‘n’ roll’s home, to mark his 85th birthday.
Meanwhile downtown at Humes at about 7:30, auditorium lights dimmed to black. Keyboards rang out. Drums followed. A guitar chimed in. Attired in a royal blue jumpsuit bedecked with silvery rhinestones, Dollar stepped on stage to a standing ovation.
Backed by a three-man band of fellows from the Tri-Cities, Dollar focused mostly on Presley’s output from the 1970s. He struck a flame with “Burning Love,” emphasized drama via “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and roared to “Tiger Man.”
“Wow!” Robinson said, who watched from about 10 rows removed from the stage.
Dollar posed between songs. He preened. He occasionally dropped to a knee to punctuate the point of a song. When he revived Presley’s sinewy “Suspicious Minds,” Dollar did so with aplomb. Likewise during a rockabilly spin through the king’s cover of “Mystery Train.”
Elvis Presley never sang those songs from that stage in the school from which he graduated in 1953. But Matt Elvis Dollar did. As best anyone could tell, Dollar became the first Elvis impersonator to appear on stage at the dead rock star’s high school.
“We made history tonight,” Dollar said. “And we’ll be back to do it again in August.”
Alabama natives Stewart Holcomb and Holly Helms perform as The Springs. They bounce seven new songs your way via this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/thesprings/the-springs. Grasp Southern pop essence from “Sweet Spot” to the ballad “Pulse” from the Nashville-based duo, whose vocal harmonies drive their melodic batch of radio-friendly fare.
