Virtual Vibefest
Slide close for a plateful of Taters. Tune in for a dish of the Tin Can Fish Band. Savor The Janet Martin Band and The Hullabaloos.
Musical delicacies on tap for all, the 16th Annual Vibefest Music Festival percolates at 7 p.m. Saturday. A livestreamed event, proceeds benefit The Positive Vibe Foundation. Sprung from Richmond’s Max’s Positive Vibe Café, the restaurant and foundation provide on-the-job training in the food service industry to people with physical and developmental disabilities.
Inspired by music-loving Max Larcen, Vibefest has long featured Richmond’s finest music. In The Taters they spotlight a band led by Craig Evans, one of the city’s and region’s most profound of singers. Molded as if from Roy Orbison’s vocal shadow, Evans’ gift spearheads a kaleidoscope mix from rock to country as driven from the roots up. Listen up. Help out. Do right for your fellow human and for your music-loving heart.
Swapping Songs with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Pull up a chair and lend an ear.
Song craft and character from the ripened lives of Texans Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen can beam into your home at 9 p.m. Friday. Yep, ladies and gents, it’s to be streamed live. To access their song swap, fire up either of their Facebook pages or YouTube channels. Likewise, the feed funnels to their individual websites.
Marvel to music that’s more than just music. For Lovett and Keen, songs have been a way of life. Since their college days at Texas A&M University, the tuneful pals have often paired in song. They played on Keen’s porch at college, toured the country and traded licks and lyrics at the Paramount right here in Bristol. Whichever and wherever, Lovett and Keen enliven songs as if with breath to breathe and life to love.
Yola
Along comes Yola. British born, country made with an R&B swirl, she’s a revolutionary singer for a revolutionary time.
She’s a timeless talent. Yola rises to the fore of the latest installment of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum livestreamed Songwriter Session series. Tune to the hall of fame’s Instagram site on Tuesday, June 23, at 9 p.m. Broadcast from the museum’s Ford Theater, viewers are invited to ask questions during the interactive program.
Yola splashed prominently during the past year. Dan Auerbach of rock’s Black Keys produced her debut album, last year’s monumental “Walk Through Fire.” A juxtaposition of country and R&B with dashes of pop and soul orchestration, she earned four Grammy nominations. As with Ray Charles’ classic “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” in 1962, Yola strides forth as a pioneer in progress.
Music Notes
Another brick in the wall falls by the summer’s wayside.
Country stalwart Josh Turner was to have headlined the Appalachian Fair at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee. The fair, which dates to 1926, was to have staged from Aug. 24 through Aug. 29.
Not now. The Appalachian Fair has been canceled, yet another victim in the path of avalanche COVID-19.
“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Phil Booher, fair manager, in a statement.
Annual Appalachian Fair attendance, according to their website, tallies to about 200,000. Past headlining musical acts including such luminaries as pop-rock’s Train and country legend Willie Nelson helped make the Appalachian Fair a noteworthy destination.
Into the column of cancellations, the Appalachian Fair joins a growing number of local and regional music-driven festivals. They include the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon, Fun Fest in Kingsport, MerleFest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and FloydFest in Floyd, Virginia.
Of note, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol and the Washington County Fair near Abingdon remain on as scheduled. Rhythm & Roots, which enters its 20th year Sept. 11-13, is scheduled to feature such marquee names as country’s Tanya Tucker and Americana’s Jason Isbell. The 71st Annual Washington County Fair is slated to stage from Sept. 14-19.
Next year’s Appalachian Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 23 through Aug. 28. For information, visit www.appalachianfair.com.
Hollywood’s Vintage Trouble revives rhythm and blues in a sizzling old school way, as featured during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Select www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/vintage-trouble/aug-26-2019-paste-studios-new-york-new-york. Lend and ear to last August when the soulful band visited Paste Studio in New York City. Hear three gems, including a cauldron-hot soar through Elton John’s “Rocket Man.”
