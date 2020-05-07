Lewis Brice
Near the crossroads of country and Southern rock, rhythm, blues and soul emanates the music of South Carolina’s Lewis Brice. Modern, yes. Predictable, no.
Brice embraces unpredictability each Monday, including on May 11. His Monday Night Happy Hour, broadcast via live stream on his Facebook page, features a boots-up, guard-down feel.
Brice opens his home and life to all who tune in. From his own catalog, he may revive 2010’s breezy “Ordinary Girl” and perhaps his affecting single, “It’s You.” Who knows what the brother of country hit-maker Lee Brice will conjure. Therein lies part of the charm of live streams. Most are far less planned than a venue show. For instance, Monday’s Happy Hour included Brice’s rawboned dip into Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.”
Martin Guitar Jam in Place
Imagine Pandora’s box. Until March, it sat closed. Upon the coronavirus invasion, Pandora’s box flung open with a whoosh!
Out came whirlwinds of music streamed live over the Internet. Martin Guitar chimes in with its series Jam in Place. Check out country’s Brandy Clark on Saturday. Recent participants include bluegrass’ Darin & Brooke Aldridge and Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett.
Clark hails from the state of Washington. She penetrated Nashville’s bubble first as a songwriter. Success came in the form of songs recorded by Sheryl Crow to Miranda Lambert. Clark’s new album, “Your Life is a Record,” features the six-time Grammy nominee in a reflective mood. Personal odes meander from “I’ll be the Sad Song” to “Who You Thought I Was,” each of which register as open-hearted honesty at its best.
Nathaniel Rateliff
Oregon’s Pickathon normally exists as an annual festival. That’s still on, for now.
Meanwhile and since April 8, Pickathon hosts A Concert A Day on its website. The next installment features sandpaper-voiced soulster Nathaniel Rateliff on Friday. Donations accepted, proceeds benefit musicians in need through the Recording Academy’s MusiCares organization.
Rateliff nearly performed at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion several years ago. Leading his magnificent band, The Night Sweats, Rateliff soared to stardom with 2015’s single, “S.O.B.” Their sound, which updated old school soul with a touch of folk, led to number one singles “Hey Mama” and “You Worry Me.” Solo, Rateliff issued a comparatively muted album, “And it’s Still Alright,” earlier this year.
Music Notes
Though its doors are closed for the moment, Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum does not slumber in dormancy.
Be on the lookout for a range of offerings courtesy the museum. For one, they plan to deliver a virtual tour of the museum, which patrons will be able to find on the website.
“We feel it’s important not only to stay connected to our community during this crisis but to also be of service,” said Leah Ross, Birthplace of Country Music executive director. “We’re produced some great video content that gives visitors a deeper look inside some of our museum’s exhibits and educational materials for kids that teachers are finding useful while teaching remotely. We also offer free access to some great musical entertainment we hope everyone will enjoy.”
Thus births Museum from Home courtesy the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Watch a range of videos on the museum’s You Tube channel. They feature in-depth looks inside the museum. Among them, see “Real Folk: Passing on Trades & Traditions through the Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program.”
Furthermore, Kris Truelsen of Radio Bristol and Bill and the Belles, will stream a free home edition of Farm and Fun Time on Facebook at 7 p.m. May 14. More details to come. Visit www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org for more information.
Brooklyn’s Leesta Vall Sound Recordings have partnered with Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts for a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Preorder a direct-to-vinyl seven-inch record from now until Tuesday, May 12.
For $25, select one title from an option of songs. Roberts will record it as part of the label’s Shut-In Sessions. No two versions will be the same and only one copy of each will be made. In addition to a song recorded specifically for each individual, Roberts will also record a message tailored to the customer. Subsequent records will ship beginning on Tuesday, May 26.
To order a record, visit https://leestavall.com/products/shut-in-moosetrainwreckroberts.
The Cold War Kids, an indie rock troupe from Long Beach, California, shine a light with four songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find them at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/cold-war-kids/feb-11-2020-paste-studio-atl-atlanta-ga. Recorded at Paste Studio in February, songs include an impassioned “Dirt in My Eyes” and a soulful “Complainer.”
