People Supporting Artists Telethon
Countless people are suffering in light of the fallout from nationwide isolation as a result of the coronavirus. Musicians included.
Consequently, The Recording Academy MusiCares stepped up. They’re behind the People Supporting Artists Telethon to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Anyone can watch. Tune in to www.peoplesupportingartists.com on Saturday. See a mix of legends, vets and up-and-comers.
Experience Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Oates as he joins blues man Keb’ Mo’, country’s Rosanne Cash and rockabilly’s JD McPherson. Including Oates and McPherson, many in the lineup bear Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion backgrounds. They include Jim Lauderdale, Langhorne Slim, Hayes Carll and Chuck Mead. Music for a cause is spurred by multiple reasons — it’s entertainment with purpose.
T. Graham Brown
Country soulster T. Graham Brown was to have performed at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion last weekend during Song of the Mountains. As with all concerts of late, it’s been postponed.
Missed him? Then see Brown sing via livestream at 4 p.m. Sunday as part of the Couch Concert Series. Simply find www.instagram.com/romeoentgroup for the feed.
Experience Brown, one of country music’s most unabashed singers of soul music, whose past hits include 1986’s “Hell and High Water.” But Brown equates to more than a string of popular singles. His voice transforms. Like a pale-skinned Ray Charles, the native Georgian wraps his voice around lyrics like a loving python. Brown squeezes essence as one may seek wine from water, a powerful concoction of brute force of voice as paired with conviction and substance.
Allan Harris
Nat King Cole peeks through the notes as sung by Allan Harris. Tony Bennett referred to Harris as his favorite singer.
Hear why when Harris presents “Reflections of Our Times” via livestream at 1 p.m. Saturday. This is the first of such performances happening every Saturday. Access the feed at www.facebook.com/theallanharrisband.
Born in Brooklyn and based in Harlem, New Yorker Allan Harris bears a metropolitan sound. He’s jazz and soul, as on his latest album, “The Genius of Eddie Jefferson.”
Though largely a singer of standards, Harris ventured into country and Western terrain with 2006’s “Cross That River.” Therein, Harris wed country with jazz and soul for a bluesy exposition seeped in down-home charm and allure.
Music Notes
As the world turns and America isolates, musicians have not proven immune from the ravages of COVID-19.
Legendary troubadour of folk John Prine remains hospitalized while battling the coronavirus. Guitarist Larry Campbell, who in years past served as Bob Dylan’s guitarist and has appeared at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, fought coronavirus throughout much of March. He remarked to Rolling Stone that it was “a beast.”
Christopher Cross, known best for such pop hits from the 1980s as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” tested positive for the coronavirus. On his Facebook page, the 68-year-old Cross termed the virus “possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”
Cross joins John Taylor, bass guitarist for 1980s pop superstars Duran Duran, as among the latest musicians to reveal encounters with COVID-19. Taylor, 59, revealed on Facebook that he had dealt with and come out of COVID-19 “feeling okay.”
Their names align among a growing list of noted musicians to test positive for the coronavirus. They include Jackson Browne, known for such hits as 1972’s “Doctor My Eyes,” and 1960s pop figure Marianne Faithful. Furthermore, Chuck Billy, founder of heavy metal’s Testament, tested positive, as has opera icon Placido Domingo.
Adam Schlesinger of rock’s Fountains of Wayne and jazz master Ellis Marsalis, who was a professor of music at Virginia Commonwealth University during the 1980s, died of complications from COVID-19. Likewise, country veteran Joe Diffie, who died on March 29, numbers among the virus’s victims.
Los Angeles’ Domo Music Group, the label home of world-renowned cellist Dave Eggar, propels this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.domomusicgroup.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Enter an email address. Receive an undetermined number of songs as selected from such artists as Eggar or perhaps Grammy-winning new age artist Kitaro.
