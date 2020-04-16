Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home
Alone? Feeling isolated while in quarantine?
Then join Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home. Access their website at 7 p.m. Saturday to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization. Receive an extravaganza of music curated by pop superstar Lady Gaga.
Experience intimate performances. Witness Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney. Like you, they’re quarantined at home. They’ll contribute music for you in Bristol as well as for neighbors around the world. Hear Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder from Seattle, country’s Keith Urban from Nashville and Green Day’s Billie Armstrong from California. Rich or poor, famous and not, we’re all in this together.
Amanda Shires
Necessity breeds ingenuity. Or perhaps it’s just plain boredom.
Whichever, music chanteuse Amanda Shires devised I So Lounging. Streamed live daily at 6 p.m. on her You Tube channel, which you can access via her Facebook page, the performances feature Shires at her unpredictable best.
For instance, upon news of John Prine’s death, Shires and husband Jason Isbell performed an entire show of Prine’s music. It’s archived. As with all past performances during the COVID-19 interruption of normalcy, you can still watch that episode. Past installments include Shires’ tribute to country’s Joe Diffie, a victim of COVID-19, with Diffie’s “John Deere Green.” Seemingly unrehearsed, the series allows fans a look-see into Shires behind the curtain.
Drew and Ellie Holcomb
Step inside the gleaming white kitchen of musicians Drew and Ellie Holcomb.
Amid COVID-19 and our collective quarantine comes Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb. Presented at 9 p.m. daily on Holcomb’s Instagram page, the show features Holcomb and wife Ellie covering a litany of songs from other musicians.
Viewers are apt to hear most anything. Recent episodes ventured into Adele’s catalog for "Rolling in the Deep," John Prine’s treasures for "Mexican Home," and Bill Withers for an apt "Lean on Me." Oh, and get this. Drew and Ellie Holcomb have issued a one-time-only pressing of an album, "Kitchen Covers Volume One," for purchase. Renditions featured include swings through Woody Guthrie’s "This Land is Your Land" and Tom Petty’s "Wildflowers."
Music Notes
I remember John Prine. He died last week, age 73, from the coronavirus.
The date, May 28, 1983. I was a kid, seeing Willie Nelson and Bill Monroe for the first time that night. Nelson, with fellow future Country Music Hall of Fame member guitarist Grady Martin in the band, headlined. Monroe with his famed Blue Grass Boys, preceded Nelson in fine and feisty mode. Prine opened.
The site, the now-defunct Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. No one sang songs akin to "Dear Abby" or "That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round" back then. But Prine did.
The songs, memorable. In excited wait to experience Nelson’s "On the Road Again" and "Whiskey River," Prine surprised then and for decades thereafter. Little hoopla welcomed the singer-songwriter to the stage that night. Heck, it was a Willie Nelson and Bill Monroe crowd. Some wanted country, some wanted bluegrass.
But first came Prine time. He clawed "Sam Stone" from ash and left hearts real wide, recalled the coal of "Paradise" and sculpted a gem as if from a dime. Prine took to his palette for "Angel from Montgomery" and painted a masterpiece, paused a moment then crafted "Grandpa was a Carpenter" as if new all over again. He was that kind of a guy.
Prime strode on stage quietly that night. Respectful applause greeted him. By the time he humbly concluded, respect had turned to love. Well, that was John Prine. Like an unexpected smile, he was on you if but for a little bitty while. Nearly 37 years later, he fell victim to a virus that no one saw coming, especially way back then.
Yeah, he was no joke when the ice all broke, and that’s the way that the world went ’round when John Prine walked among us.
Rejoice, Deadheads. Cling to The Grateful Dead during this week’s generous supply of free MP3 downloads. Lope over to www.archive.org. Search for The Grateful Dead. Find a trove of live recordings made through the course of several decades by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band. Find full concerts from New York’s fabled Madison Square Garden, Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum, Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium and so on and on.
