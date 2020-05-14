Penned Up
Innovation strides well alongside challenges inherent during the current pandemic.
As COVID-19 spreads, so too does the mind of musicians in isolation. So it goes with Penned Up, a virtual broadcast streamed live each Wednesday at 9 p.m. Led by country’s Matt Stell, the program features fellow music creators Lindsay Ell, Jameson Rodgers and a special guest.
While in quarantine, each musician writes at least one song per week. They perform the song during each Wednesday’s Penned Up program. “Come on in,” Stell said during the show’s first week. “We’re about to play some songs that have never been heard.” The “I Pray for You” singer proclaimed that they will do so until “life gets back to normal.”
The New Gig
Jazz threads with blues to help musicians in need during what’s billed as The New Gig.
See and hear them 8 p.m. Thursday. That’s today. Presented by the Jazz Foundation of America to benefit their COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund, the livestreamed event spotlights need and highlights a dazzling array of talent from the worlds of jazz and blues. Actors Danny Glover and Bruce Willis will chime in, too.
Hear Brit-rocker Elvis Costello, blues man Robert Cray, Motown belter Bettye Lavette. Former Fabulous Thunderbirds singer Kim Wilson joins the fray. Likewise bass man Bootsy Collins and New Orleans dynamo Ivan Neville. Think about that coterie of musicians. It’s a hall of fame grouping for a pittance of an admission price.
A Night of Covenant House Stars
Stars in the sky shine for all who take the time to look, see and love.
Likewise holds true of A Night of Covenant Stars. Slated to soar as if across the sky and into the homes of all who want to see, the benefit for Covenant House streams live Monday. Hold onto your couch — or just sit and marvel at the marvelous lineup of luminaries.
Zeniths Dolly Parton and Jon Bon Jovi spearhead a cavalcade of stars. Actors Morgan Freeman and Diane Keaton will speak. Easy R&B chanteuse Dionne Warwick provides the cool. They aren’t alone in streaming to help Covenant House. An international charity, Covenant House provides food, housing, and health care to children and youth who encounter homelessness.
Music Notes
Still no word as to when venues can reopen to the public for the expressed purpose of staging live concerts, plays, dance recitals and so forth.
However, a growing number of annual events in the area that feature live music have canceled. The Long-running Virginia Highlands Festival was to have staged its 72nd annual event from Friday, July 24 through Sunday, Aug. 2. Given COVID-19 and its lingering spread, festival officials recently canceled the event.
“Canceling this year’s summer festival was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to made,” officials said in a statement on its Facebook page, “and we are acutely aware of the impact that this will have on our community.”
As of now, Kingsport’s Racks by the Tracks Festival remains on though delayed. Rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15, the annual event stages at the Kingsport Farmers Market in downtown.
Kingsport’s Fun Fest did not fare so well. Slated to stage from Friday, July 10 through Saturday, July 18 in downtown Kingsport, Fun Fest was canceled. Since its inception in 1981, a wide range of music luminaries included such names as Willie Nelson, the Charlie Daniels Band and pop-rockers Train.
“We have every intention of returning in July 2021 for another year of family fun,” Fun Fest officials said on their website and Facebook page.
Then there’s Border Bash in downtown Bristol. The annual live music series was to have begun on Friday, May 15, the first of six dates. It concludes on Friday, Aug. 7.
For now, Believe in Bristol’s Social Distancing Series has supplanted Border Bash at least through the month of May. It’s a livestreaming event. Tonight, Asheville’s The Broadcast lead the series beginning at 7 p.m. Cuban American singer Nicolle Guerra helms Guerra Grooves, a Latin-laden powerhouse on Tuesday, May 19.
Local favorites Virginia Ground step to the fore of the Social Distancing Series on Thursday, May 21. Southwest Virginia’s 49 Winchester occupy the marquee on Tuesday, May 26 followed by Bluff City duo Ragged Sally on Thursday, May 28.
Now for the big one: As of now, the 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion remains on for Friday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 13. Guitars, fiddles, mandolins, banjos, and people, too, stay tuned.
Music acrobats Phish flip a batch of songs your way during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Summon www.livephish.com/browse/music/0,507/Phish-mp3-flac-download-Free-Live-Phish-MP3-Download—Hartford-Soundcheck-8-14-09. Find a sound check from 2009, a nearly 10-minute stash recorded in Hartford, Connecticut.
