Grand Ole Opry Time!
A good-natured riot awaits from the comfort of your couch.
Presenting country music’s mother church, the Grand Ole Opry. The world’s longest-running live radio show has, through months of the pandemic, streamed live via the Circle Channel. So it goes again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley co-stars with blues champion Keb’ Mo’ and host Bobby Bones.
Country fans know Paisley for such tongue-in-cheek hits as “I’m Gonna Miss Her.” Now, Keb’ Mo’ may seem an odd inclusion into an historic country music program. However, consider Opry history. Blues man Ivory Joe Hunter appeared on the Opry in the 1960s and ’70s. Stevie Wonder played the Opry once, as did James Brown. As for Keb’ Mo’, he dips deep into country blues, a fusion from which large doses of country music developed.
Josh Groban
Sumptuous pop more your thing?
Then sidle up to Josh Groban. Billed as an intimate concert experience, Groban streams live at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $20. Upon purchase, an access code to the stream will be sent, which allows the viewer to see the show for up to 48 hours after its original airing.
Groban earned superstar status in the early 2000s. His 2004 cover of Secret Garden’s “You Raise Me Up,” which has garnered more than 59 million spins on Spotify, earned him a Grammy nomination. His voice, drama personified. An actor on Broadway as well as television and film, Groban wed classical with traditional pop music to embrace much of the melodrama depicted in the parts he plays. Voice to match, Groban defines as a talent for the ages.
Langhorne Slim
A lone wolf upon a hill, wild and free goes the music of Langhorne Slim.
An alum of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Langhorne Slim helms Pickathon’s A Concert A Day livestream at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28. Find the link to the live video feed at www.pickathon.com. Strike upon a spirit in search of what lies beyond the horizon.
“It’s always out there,” Langhorne Slim said several years ago when he performed in Abingdon. “People like me, we’re soul explorers.”
A Lewis without a Clark, Langhorne labels as American and not merely Americana. His songs, including 2012’s “The Way We Move,” mine places and people while in search of elusive yet fulfilling substance elusive. There’s gold in the dirt that exudes throughout Langhorne Slim’s music.
Coming soon: An announcement as to this year’s 20th Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Scheduled to be staged in downtown Bristol from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, such premier acts as Americana’s Jason Isbell and country’s Tanya Tucker co-headline.
Can’t wait? Then check out Tanya Tucker as the headliner of the 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance livestream at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Produced by country singer Ty Herndon’s The Foundation for Love & Acceptance, locate the stream at www.f4la.org/concert.
Hold your breath. As festivals near and far drop like questionable tweets from Pennsylvania Avenue, one local event appears to be geared and apt to rock forth.
An experiment this way comes in the form of the First Annual 423 Rock Fest. Scheduled to stage from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, outdoors on the grounds of 423 Social just off Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, the weekend-long jamboree stages while locally and nationally dozens and perhaps hundreds of such events lay upon a heap of cancellations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An extravaganza of rock awaits. Bands include Raleigh’s Aittala, Clarksville, Tennessee’s Autumn Lies Buried, Bristol’s Velvet Lips, Asheville’s American Maid Band, Richmond’s Seasons RVA, Bristol’s Below 7, Florida’s Union Kain, Knoxville’s Shallowpoint and Florida’s Gold Frankincense & Myrrh. Most lean metal, all embrace rock.
General admission tickets are $25. Available camping ranges from $50 to $70. For information, visit www.facebook.com/423social or call 423-278-5552.
London’s Sonia Stein delivers a thought-provoker during this week’s free MP3 download. Find Stein’s “Philosophical” at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/soniastein/philosophical. Embracing a sinewy stew of pop textures and tones, Stein searches for deeper meaning while in the throes of frustration.
