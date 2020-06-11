Harlem After Dark
Harlem, New York, bears unmistakably indelible imprints of musical giants past, including Duke Ellington from its Harlem Renaissance era to godfather James Brown during the Civil Rights era of the 1960s.
Enter Allan Harris. From jazz that jumps to country that eases, Harris presents Harlem After Dark. Streamed live each Tuesday and Saturday from his base in Harlem, the silken-voiced singer delivers an impressive array of range and soul.
Some call Harris a jazz singer. To others, he’s a blues man. Incorporations of country, pop and rock widen Harris’ scope such that he defies ease of categorization. “Let’s have fun with it,” he said during a recent broadcast. From that point he sampled “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady” to Led Zeppelin’s “Over the Hills and Far Away.” Yeah, Harris rates as wow-worthy.
My House to Your House
You’re invited.
Tri-Cities favorite Will Hoge welcomes all inside his home for an intimate hour of live music. Streamed live Friday, Hoge leads My House to Your House. Care to request a song? Email Hoge at hogeathome@gmail.com.
Acoustic, loose and largely impromptu, the show embodies warmth and welcome. New music, too. Hoge’s latest album, “Tiny Little Movies,” drops June 26. Led by new single “The Curse,” the album exudes Hoge’s penchant for storytelling lyrics and bracing melodies. On stage as in song, he’s personal. Dial that up when he’s online and streaming live. He’s open, fun and memorable.
Friday Night Jams
Some take Prozac. Others drink to simply drown in their sorrows.
Most wise to choose music. When in need of a pick-me-up remedy, the music of Bristol’s Annie Robinette seems an apt prescription. Venture no further than atop The Bristol Hotel on Friday. Amid the Lumac Rooftop Bar, Robinette and percussionist husband Paul Robinette aim to showcase interpersonal brilliance by way of meaningful lyrics.
Perhaps they’ll soothe the blues as induced during recent months of COVID-19 isolation. Robinette’s empathetic “As Needed for Pain” suits that commission. Just go. Seated comfortably and socially distanced, witness a restorative view of the mountains as Robinette delves into John Prine terrain for “Angel From Montgomery.” Yeah, she’ll take you away. To a place where pain rests, worry forgets and hope reigns, thereby goes the transformative music of Annie Robinette.
Music Notes
Downtown Bristol teemed with people last weekend. Despite rumors of riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death and subsequent protests and riots nationwide, State Street maintained order amid large crowds.
Live music echoed from around the corner of Piedmont, along State Street, and snug through side streets including 6th and Moore.
Friday night’s sound came courtesy Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen. Three men in size, six in sound. Fulsome in style and content, they chose as if from a boiling kettle of face-melting material ranges of blues-driven rock to straightaway blues as plucked from the catalogs of giants as well as original content.
For instance, they dipped into the swampy past of Creedence Clearwater Revival as well as Jimi Hendrix’ pensive “Little Wing.” There were draws from Stevie Ray Vaughan’s considerable till as well as a trot through B.B. King territory.
Under a tent and amid stifling humidity and heat, Lawson played undeterred. Quite a showman, he played his guitar behind his head as well as from off the stage and into the capacity-sized crowd. No one left. Tables reserved were tables kept during Lawson’s mesmerizing performance.
Meanwhile and steps away on the Tennessee side of State Street, owner Dave Manning prepares to open O’Mainnin’s on Friday. The longtime beloved nightspot closed in March amid the initial spread of COVID-19.
Not a note of music has played since then within O’Mainnin’s, one of Bristol’s most consistent venues for live music — and live music will have to wait a while for its return to O’Mainnin’s. When it returns, we’ll let you know.
Likewise, live music within venues such as the Paramount in Bristol, Freedom Hall in Johnson City and NPAC in Greeneville, will not return at least until mid-to-late July. That’s in keeping with a nationwide pause. Such performance halls garner much larger audiences than local nightclubs, and consequently social distancing seems a much more difficult proposition.
So stay tuned for updates as to when the lights will glow again, when doors reopen, stages alight, and music plays from venues long beloved here in Bristol and beyond.
South Florida’s Love, Lies and Fiction drums up a handful of melodic merriment for this week’s free MP3 downloads. Reference www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/loveliesandfiction/drunk-me. Find five tracks, from a pop-rocking “Drunk Me” to the dreamy folk-pop cover of Dire Straits’ “So Far Away.”
