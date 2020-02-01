BRISTOL, Tenn. — Look around town, any town. Signs abound with messages to buy cars, eat hamburgers, and at least one informs that Bristol is “a good place to live.”
Take a closer look.
Many of the many local churches feature signs with words tailored for passersby. Some feature words of praise, others offer advice. They can be straightforward, thoughtful, seasonal, and topical. A few bear clever takes on life and God. All reach out to touch all who take the time to read them in passing.
“We could all use those reminders when we’re riding around town,” said Matt Korell, lead pastor of Discovery Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
There’s “Jesus Saves” near Volunteer Parkway from Valley Hills Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. East End Christian Church in Bristol, Virginia informs to “Follow The Word Not The World.”
At their best, church signs can offer nuggets of hope and perhaps even love. Prayer, too.
“That’s what we hope,” said Dr. Stan Anderson, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “Sometimes a message can awaken people.”
Liberty Baptist’s double-sided sign stands erect near Highway 126. It’s easily seen near and from afar. Changed every couple of weeks, their current message reads:
1. Worship God
2. Read the Bible
3. Pray
“Sometimes we put across a Bible verse,” said Anderson, pastor of Liberty Baptist for nearly 22 years. “We want to convey messages about God and the gospel of Christ. Scripture is his way of communicating to us. We want to get across that scripture is important.”
Likewise, a sign can serve as a means to deliver a sample of what’s offered inside the church. For instance, a sign outside a traditional church may feature a like-themed message, as with Liberty Baptist and its current words of faith.
“I especially enjoy the ones that you can get an idea of what that church is about,” Korell said. “It can tell me about that church.”
Korell speaks from experience. Signs at his contemporary church neither exist near the road nor in a traditional manner. Instead, they occupy windows that face the parking lot. As visitors to the church arrive and park, such messages as “Love” then “Be Loved” display prominently.
The signs at Discovery have been there since the building’s construction. Their intent then as now relate that which the church is about. It’s a mission statement.
“People are very responsive to them,” Korell said.
Eye the opening message, which canvasses six windows. First we read “Discover” then “Jesus” followed by “And Your” then “Place” and “In His” and finally “Story.” That’s one message. Two others follow as “Love” then “Be Loved” and “Know” then “Be Known.” In all, three messages at Discovery Church occupy 10 windows.
“Our messages are about discovering Jesus,” Korell said. “We want to make sure that when you walk up, you know. We try to make our messages clear.”
For instance, there’s the aspect of our place in God’s story. That may seem simple, but think of millions or even billions of people who occupy space in God’s narrative. There’s more than one way to belong in the account.
“It’s definitely something that a lot of times people can miss,” Korrell said. “We may be caught up in going up the corporate ladder. That comes and goes. Yet to be with God is eternal. Finding your place in God’s story can be found in many ways.”
Then there’s the “Know” and “Be Known” sign.
“We want people to know they are part of a family,” Korell said. “We want them to love and to be loved.”
Ascertaining the effectiveness of such signs seems elusive. It’s perhaps impossible to accurately determine the actual scope and impact of statements that emblazon church signs. Still, it’s worth the attempt.
“You’re hoping to place a seed-thought in their minds,” Anderson said. “At least make them aware of God and his presence. People get caught up in jobs and school, kids and family, running here and there. Maybe that will make them stop and think, get their attention for a second or two.”
Ideally, such a sign provokes thought. Better still, thought can light inspiration. Furthermore, inspiration can prompt action and lead to a sermon.
To the point, a sign at Bluff City’s Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church reads: “The Least Shall Be Great! Luke 9:48.”
“That was last week’s message (in church),” said Jamie Ferguson, pastor of Chinquapin Grove Baptist. “If you’ll go online, you can see it.”
Watch Ferguson’s sermon from last week and watch him live each Sunday at www.cgrovebc.com. Or just drive by the church. See the sign, read the message, go forth.
Justification for such messages centers on efforts to make a difference among us all. They’re positive and encouraging, hopeful and pointed, even humble.
Who knows? Maybe one will touch you, too.
“You don’t want to cheapen the message you proclaim,” Anderson said. “You’re doing the Lord’s work.”
