When grandchildren open their mouth, you never know what to expect. For all of our grandchildren, at least, that is a true story. Sometimes what they say is profound. Other times it is humbling. And on some occasions they just say things that are so stinking cute. Whether it’s the Nash Kids, the Playl Boys or K.G., when one of them opens their mouth — well, just be prepared for anything.
Take Grayson for example. He’s the one that invented a new website — selfish.com — and applied that domain to me, his Papa, for taking the last bite. Having three granddaddies to encourage him helps, or doesn’t help, with his creativity. “G-daddy” and “Pop” both have their share of stories they could share.
Jeff Sneed celebrated a birthday recently and, Grayson attempted to flatter the 50-something-year-old with the words, “You don’t look a day over a hundred, Pop!”
Jeff and Lynn, known to the boys as “Poopsie,” recently moved across town to a new residence. They had barely settled in when our shared family came for a visit and stayed at their house a couple of nights. Seeking an opinion from Grayson and Anderson, Lynn asked what they thought of the new place. That’s when Grayson coined a new word.
“Well, Poopsie,” he said in an authoritative voice, “I believe it should be able to stand now. This house has been PLAYL-ARIZED.”
It may be a few years before “Playlarized” makes it into Webster’s Dictionary, but it rolled from G’s tongue as if it had been passed down for many generations. I’m not sure of the precise definition of Playlarize; I’m not even sure Grayson could define the new word, but I think there may be a couple of implications in his expression.
Perhaps he was saying that the Playl Boys had “checked things out” and given their “stamp of approval” — they had put it to the test, and it passed inspection. Also, they had “left their mark” — their presence made a difference. They definitely have an impact on their surroundings, no matter whose house they are in. All of our grandchildren do. Everyone does. And all of us should attempt to make the impact of our life a positive one.
Jesus died on the Cross for our sins. He was buried and spent three days in the grave. When Christ arose, he “Christ-arized” death. Referencing the prophets Isaiah and Hosea, Paul wrote, “Death is gobbled up in victory. Hey Death, where is your victory? Uh Grave, where’s your sting? ... thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (my translation)
Through the power at work in those who are believers — followers of Christ, those who have been “Christarized” by the New Birth — our Lord is able to do much more than we can even imagine. (see Ephesians 3:20. Paul also said, in Philippians “I can do all things through the One who gives me strength.”)
Preaching to the masses on the mountain side, Jesus said, “Let your light shine throughout the world so that others, seeing your good works, will glorify the Heavenly Father.”
When we’ve been “Christarized,” we should do everything in the power of Christ to “Christianize” a world that is lost.