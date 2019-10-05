Just as faith can intersect with culture, likewise holds true relative to secular music and musicians with faith.
Jason Harrod exemplifies a secular musician of faith.
“It’s very important — very important,” said Harrod of his Christian faith.
An opportunity for immersion into Harrod’s music arises when he appears on Monday, Oct. 14 at King University Memorial Chapel in Bristol, Tennessee. That’s in the morning. In the evening, he turns up at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Each comes within King University Institute for Faith & Culture’s 2019‑2020 series.
“It’s kind of personal to me,” Harrod said of his faith. “It’s part of me.”
Most of Harrod’s albums, which bear significant tenets of folks music in terms of style, qualify as secular music. However, most songs contained therein feature a range of aspects that can be connected to Christian behavior.
“I think that’s true,” Harrod said. “We are all searching, want love and to be loved.”
Still, tucked inside his secular albums, Harrod’s faith emerges in profound ways.
“There’s a song called ‘When I Came Down off the Mountain’ from my ‘Highliner’ album,” he said. “I think the song is about losing one’s faith then to reclaim and rediscover it.”
Harrod serves his church. For 10 years as a resident of Brooklyn, New York, and now back in North Carolina, he performs the duties of a worship leader.
“I worked for two churches in New York City, in Manhattan,” Harrod said. “I’m now working for a church in Raleigh, North Carolina, Midtown Community Church. It forces me to be in church every week, which is good. It forces you to be real in your relationship with God and Jesus.”
Even pastors question God. Same with the Pope. Folks in the pews on Sunday mornings, likewise. In doing so it enumerates that which it is to be human.
“Sometimes I’ll sing a worship song,” Harrod said. “I’ll ask, ‘Are you really in it?’ I am. It’s not easy being in the ministry. People are human.”
Bingo. Sentiments as such elevate Harrod’s music all the more. When he sings an old hymn, it bears an unmistakable imprint of authenticity. When he composes then sings a new hymn, it unfolds from a hallowed place of being.
Ponder Harrod’s EP, “Out in the Fields.” His five songs bear distinct footprints in the Christian snow, including cut one, “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”
“It’s an old hymn,” he said. “That’s a Christmas Eve piece. Definitely explicitly Christian. I’m working on a record now that’s a mix of old hymns and new hymns. It’s going to be explicitly Christian. It’s going to have new hymns and old. It’s going to be out sometime next year.”
New hymns at the ready, perhaps Harrod will shine some light upon them in Bristol. If so or if not, he provided a glimpse into their content.
“I’ve got one called ‘Come See the Beauty of the Lord.’ It comes from Psalm,” Harrod said. “It goes, ‘When I was down, he raised me up.’ It’s just about seeing how heartfelt the Lord is, how he can touch you, how he can change you. It’s how Jesus is the source of everything. I will sing it there in Bristol.”
Hope, palpable. Turn the pages of Harrod’s songs, find hope as touched with heart as blended with aspects of gratitude and blessings.
“Hope, very much so,” Harrod said. “It’s kind of the flipside of fear and alienation. It’s the message of faith.”
Songs help to solidify relational aspects from person to person. From a musician, a song’s message grows as if with tentacles with connections attached, each of which may or may not grasp upon a person for a moment of understanding.
Preachers do it in their sermons. Singers, Christian or not, do it in their songs. Neighbors, family members, humans in general, oftentimes extend to and seek from one another something upon which to glean empathy.
“We’re kind of searching to belong, whether we’re Christian or not,” Harrod said. “We’re all in it together.”
We convene in church together to practice our faith together. We gather for concerts together to enjoy music together. We congratulate and console, encourage and entreaty one another. Faith, it’s a personal thing, yet it’s also a shared thing.
“It informs everything,” Harrod said of his faith. “It’s like saying how important being an American is to you. I don’t know what it’s like to not be American.”
