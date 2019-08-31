How God, faith and scripture figure into the national firearms debate

Thou shalt not kill.
As revealed to Moses on Mount Sinai by God on two tablets of stone, the Ten Commandments do not bend throughout scripture. Find them in Exodus and Deuteronomy. Even the youngest of schoolchildren know of “Thou shalt not kill,” one of the Ten Commandments.
And yet, statistics show that someone in America will die from the blaze of gunfire today. And tomorrow. And so on.
“I wonder if people who committed the mass shootings and in the home would do the same if they had been brought up in the church and experienced the love of Jesus Christ and the holy spirit,” said Matt Korell, lead pastor of Discovery Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
Amid the nationwide debate on guns and their employment in acts of violence, what of God? Scripture condemns violence. However, what of God and guns?
Shane Claiborne takes action. A lifelong Christian and native of Maryville, Tennessee, with Michael Martin he authored the new book, “Beating Guns: Hope for People Who Are Weary of Violence” (Brazos Press, $19.99).
“The gist of it, when people say it’s not a gun problem, it’s a heart problem, we say it’s both,” said Claiborne, by phone from his home in Philadelphia.
Claiborne, president of Red Letter Christians, tours the country to speak upon the matter of guns and violence in America. However, he does more than simply speak and write about the issue.
“We’ve been creating networks of blacksmiths who melt down,” Claiborne said. “We convert them into shovels and garden tools and other beautiful things. There’s something moving and healing about it.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2017 witnessed 39,773 gun-related deaths in America. Of those, 14,542 were homicides. Another 23,854 died from suicide by guns. Last year, the total number of gun-related deaths topped 40,000.
Tennessee, per the CDC, rated 11th highest among the 50 states with 18.4 gun-related deaths per 100,000 people — higher than California, New York, and Massachusetts combined. Virginia clocked in at 31st, with 11.9 per 100,000.
“I did grow up with guns. I get it. I’m sympathetic,” Claiborne said. “But you see the stats in my book. About half of Americans have been impacted by violence with guns.”
But are guns inherently evil? National debate appears to at least in part center upon that point.
“I don’t have in my mind a theology about guns as an entity,” said Robert Russell, pastor of Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee. “I think anything in this world can be used for good or evil.”
Can the nails imbedded into Christ’s wrists and feet on the cross classify as evil? Can bullets bought for rifles, some used for target practice and others employed to kill human beings, define as evil?
“It’s not the object that is the problem,” Korell said. “An object cannot be inherently evil.”
So, what would God think? How would God react to those who seek to restrict laws aimed at gun control?
“It’s a daunting question, to speak for God,” Claiborne said. “I look at the core of the sermon on the mount, Jesus teaching of non-violence. Peter picks up a sword to protect Jesus — the equivalence of ‘stand your ground.’”
They vary a bit from state to state, but essentially so-called “stand your ground” laws grant people the right to defend and respond to threats of force sans fear of criminal prosecution. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 25 states — including Tennessee and in practice Virginia — currently have “stand your ground” laws.
“Jesus scolded Peter,” Claiborne said. “He said, ‘you live by the sword, you die by the sword.’ When Jesus disarmed Peter, he disarmed Christianity. We can die for Christ, but we can’t kill for Christ. You can’t carry a cross in one hand and a weapon in the other. One says he’s willing to die. The other says he’s willing to kill. Early Christians were committed to non-violence.”
An article in June in Christianity Today examined Claiborne and Martin’s book “Beating Guns.” The article asks, “Are Guns Inherently Evil?”
“Remember,” Russell said, “back on 9/11, the hijackers used box cutters. Guns have no moral sense, but it’s all about the person handling a gun — are they using it for self-defense or to murder someone?”
In April 2018, The Daily Beast asked, “Does Jesus Want Gun-Toting Christians?” In June, Christian publication Relevant appealed to its base of 20- and 30-something Christians with a feature titled: “It’s Time for More Christians to Address Gun Violence.”
Reference the Bible. From the Old Testament, Isaiah 2:4 prophesizes that people “shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.”
The same verse repeats in Micah 4:3.
That appears to be a call for an end to war and a pulverization of weapons. Was it a momentary edict or one for all of time? Interpretation in all of its nuances applies today as in days of old.
“When verses in the Bible seem to contradict each other, Jesus is the referee,” Claiborne said. “It’s not an issue of rights. It’s an issue of conscience.”
