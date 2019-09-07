ABINGDON, Va. — A free women’s spirit-led conference called “Our Story for His Glory — A Beautiful Offering” will be held today, Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bethel School House Events Center in Abingdon.
New Horizons Ministry Rev. Gayle Bolduc as well as Kim Kuhn, Brenda Shore and Kathy Wyatt will speak during the conference. The center is located at 19407 Bethel Road. Arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for finger foods and fellowship.
Seating is limited, so reservations are preferred but aren’t required. To reserve a seat, call 276-628-8577 or 334-733-5406.
