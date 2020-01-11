BRISTOL, Tenn. — Moments into the new year of 2020, Joel Kirk stood in the back of the sanctuary of Realife Church, which he pastors. He was elated.
“Last year, we had maybe 15 people at our New Year’s Eve service,” said Kirk. “This year, we had almost 100.”
According to Pew Research Center, American adults who identify as Christians appears on the decline. Furthermore, the spiral punctuated a similar result arrived at during the prior decade.
“In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion,” as published on Pew’s website last month, “down 12 percentage points over the past decade.”
Greater Bristol firmly ensconces within that which has long been branded as America’s Bible Belt. Churches, everywhere. But for minuscule exceptions, the vast majority of the churches and worship centers qualify as Christian.
Some of those churches fare well; some do not.
“Our attendance is down as well,” said William Houck, senior pastor of considerably sized NorthStar Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “It’s not a precipitous decline. Our membership is stable.”
Houck, a pastor for more than 40 years, reasoned that many Americans do not prioritize church attendance nowadays as in generations past.
“I don’t think God is important to many people anymore,” Houck said. “It’s like we’ve tried Christianity, and we’re moving beyond it.”
Last spring, global analytics firm Gallup published findings that accentuate those gathered from Pew. Gallup determined via poll that church membership — Christian and otherwise, dropped “sharply” during the past two decades.
“U.S. church membership was 70% or higher from 1937 through 1976, falling modestly to an average of 68% in the 1970s through the 1990s,” according to a report by Gallup last April.
They write that percentages “of Americans who report belonging to a church, synagogue or mosque at an all-time low, averaging 50% in 2018.”
But why? Why the comparatively sudden and sharp decline in church membership?
Perhaps the advent and enormous rise of churches that stream services via such internet locales as Facebook provides one reason for the reduction in church attendance and membership. A church needs but a camera and an internet connection to reach far more people than could fit within their walls.
“It’s outreach,” said Dewey Williams, longtime pastor of Belle Meadows Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “We get to minster to more people. We’ve had as many as 60,000 watchers at one time, like when (evangelist) C.T. Townsend was here. A lot of churches should be doing it.”
However, Ann Aichinger, pastor of Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia, noted that she does not think that streaming church services necessarily contributed to the past decade’s decrease in church attendance.
“It might be one factor,” said Aichinger.
She added that folks’ busy lives could be a major reason as to why church attendance has diminished for decades.
“It started happening back in the ’60s and ’70s — kids’ baseball games, kids’ soccer games, they’re often on Sundays,” she said. “Now if a person comes to church two out of four Sundays, that’s described as regular attendance. Sometimes families will come one Sunday a month or maybe every six weeks.”
Nonetheless, some local churches have not exactly experienced a reduction in attendance. If anything, it tends to fluctuate.
“We’re about what we’ve been in the past,” Williams said of Belle Meadows’ attendance. “Back in ’05, I had a pretty major church split. They started another church.”
But what of since then? For instance, the past year?
“I don’t think there’s been much difference in our church from last year to this year,” he said. “People come and go. The fundamental Christian churches I know of are doing well.”
Indeed, Williams noted that average attendance at his church tallies to about 200 people each Sunday. Perhaps that number would increase if people weren’t, as Aichinger referenced, quite so busy.
“People travel,” Aichinger said. “We’re much more willing to jump on an airplane and fly across the country or to jump into a car. We’re mobile.”
But what of the people who neither identify as Christian nor as believers in God? Pew’s research last month discovered that “self-described atheists now account for 4% of U.S. adults, up modestly but significantly from 2% in 2009.”
Furthermore, Pew found that agnostics accounted for 3% of American adults a decade ago. Today, that number nearly doubles to 5%.
Houck referenced the Bible. Specifically, he pointed out 1 Timothy 4.
“The spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons,” as culled from 1 Timothy 4.
When paired with the decline in church attendance, Houck said that should trouble us all. Could it be the work of the devil?
“I know it is,” Houck said.
Ramifications including detrimental societal change can result, Houck added.
“When I wasn’t a Christian, I did non-Christian things,” he said. “Lost people will act like lost people.”
Meanwhile, infighting and discord among the United Methodist Church as well as the Southern Baptist Convention may contribute to an escalation of dwindling attendance. It certainly does not help, Williams said.
“I think we’re into strange days,” Williams said.
Perhaps love provides the key to an upturn. In a climate of rampant political strife, societal disagreement, and numerous prongs of judgmental commentary bounding forth from social media, maybe widespread implementation in and genuine practice of love seems in order.
“Dear friends,” as written in 1 John 4:7, “let us love one another, for love comes from God.”
All you need, sang The Beatles, is love.
“Everybody out there wants to feel loved,” Houck said. “Everybody wants to be forgiven. Too often, the church is seen as not loving and too critical.”
